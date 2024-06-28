Charlotte Hornets select KJ Simpson with No. 42 pick in 2024 NBA Draft
KJ Simpson’s long wait ends with the Charlotte Hornets taking him with the 42nd pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. The former Colorado standout is coming off an All-Pac-12 First Team and season and it was apparent that draft pundits along with NBA General Managers were going to overlook him as a day one pick. The only question that remained was how far would he slide? Based on the numbers and Colorado’s season, an argument could be made that Simpson deserved to be drafted in the first 30 picks.
Make no mistake about it, Simpson is one of if not the best all-around point guards in this draft class. However, it was a disappointing revelation to know he would not be drafted for his talents. Simpson was vocal and the lead by example for the Buffaloes with the offense ran almost exclusively through him. Prior to the draft process, there were only four PGs in all of major college basketball that averaged more points than him. Of those four though, none of them ranked higher in assists and rebounds, nor did they have a better shooting percentage. All of that combined with his unrelenting motor and his constant attacking approach, which solidified Simpson as a prospect most teams should not overlook.
In 2021, Simpson was committed to the Arizona Wildcats. Once they decided to fire head coach Sean Miller, KJ was released from his commitment and started to survey his options. The West Hills, California four-star was a top 100 prospect, according to 247sports. So, to say flipping his commitment from Arizona to Colorado was a surprising turn is accurate. However, under Coach Tad Boyle, Simpson would begin a development journey that would have him in a position to hit the NBA ground running.
As a freshman, Simpson played significant minutes from the beginning but didn't have ‘NBA Prospect’ production until last season. He has always been a respectable free throw shooter, but his other shooting percentages took some work to get up to a level that would have him in the best college point guard discussion. From Freshman to Junior season, Simpson was able to grow those percentages. His field goal percentage moved from 37 percent to 48 percent, and beyond the arc from 25 percent to 44 percent. From those who got to see it up close, Simpson was steadfast, dedicated and completely brought into the program and made the most of his opportunity.
Colorado’s Tad Boyle on KJ Simpson: “He gets no national love at all, which really pisses me off”
Throughout the last season, Simpson was the lifeblood of that team. Despite injuries to Tristan Da Silva, Cody Williams and Luke O’Brien, he was the constant contributor. Even when his excessive minutes became a concern for some, Boyle did not hesitate to convey that to be successful during those stretches, Simpson had to play essentially the entire game. He was that important to the Buffs success. Whatever they needed KJ to be on any given night, that is exactly what he provided. Whether it meant running most of the offense through big man Eddie Lampkin to take advantage of a mismatch down low or if that meant dropping 35 points that night.
Not to mention, Simpson is 6-foot-6 with a 7-foot wingspan and has generational athleticism. He has the best lateral quickness in the draft class. Due to that tendency, all around players get overlooked. Look no further than the 2023-24 NBA playoffs. These players go on to make serious contributions that lead to team success. Another great example of this is another CU Buff, Derrick White. He was drafted higher than KJ, but viewed by most fans as just some role player. Regrettably, we live in a basketball era where well-rounded basketball players will assuredly slide in favor of big, long players who do one or two things very well.
With all of that said, Simpson and his family should be very excited of the situation he is entering more so than being disappointed about his draft position. As a rookie not picked in the top 20, the most important thing is the situation and fit. Charlotte was not good last year. They finished 21-61 and at times it didn’t even look that good. Due in large part to the LaMelo Ball injury issues, he is without question the Hornets’ best player, but cannot seem to stay healthy enough to play consistently. Simpson helps with that immediately. Last year they drafted Alabama star Brandon Miller, who is a very promising scoring wing. Beyond those two names, there has been very little to get excited about in the Queen's City.
However, adding a player like Simpson who is more than capable of contributing right away, even if Ball must miss time. Now with the recent addition of veteran guard Reggie Jackson, the Hornets now should breathe easy with their point guard situation. A big concern for the Hornets is their underwhelming front court. They also began to address that with the first-round pick of Tidjane Salaun. Charlotte is also not in a win now window. There should be very little pressure for Simpson to be more than he is right now. He comes in as a steady contributor to help the Hornets potential turnaround. Simpson is not afraid of the work, which will serve him well as he starts his NBA career.