Colorado Basketball Hosting Four-Star Recruiting Target

Continuing to gain national recognition, four-star small forward recruit Isaiah Santos visited Boulder on July 19 after adding the Colorado Buffaloes to the list of offers that he has received, according to 247Sports' Dushawn London.

As a member of the class of 2027, Santos is establishing himself as one of the most promising guards in the country.

Feb 21, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; General view of a Elite basketball during the game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys against the Colorado Buffaloes during the second half at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Isaiah Santos Continues to Draw National Interest

Four-star forward out of Seven Lake High School Isaiah Santos received an offer from the Colorado Buffaloes in June, according to 247Sports, and he holds offers from Vanderbilt and Illinois, among other programs.

London announced on X that Santos scheduled visits with Colorado, Minnesota, and Texas Tech and that the recruit plans to visit with Houston, Illinois, and Vanderbilt.

Visit News: Isaiah Santos, a four-star forward in the class of 2027, has locked in visits to Colorado, Minnesota, and Texas Tech.



Santos is also in the process of locking in dates for Houston, Illinois, and Vanderbilt.https://t.co/aqgIoFxSaK pic.twitter.com/I8UgNSIHgI — Dushawn London (@DushawnLondon1) July 19, 2026

Santos is a part of the class of 2027. Standing at 6-5, 210 pounds, his 247Sports Composite national ranking is No. 77. He ranks at No. 5 in the state of Texas and No. 20 at his position.

This past season, the Katy, Texas native averaged 22.6 points, 11.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game, according to MaxPreps. Following the impressive performance throughout his junior year, Santos earned All-Greater Houston Player of the Year honors.

Just last month, the small forward showed his skills at the TABC Showcase in Duncanville, Texas where he received a positive evaluation. Even with his size, he’s known to appear light on his feet with high quality footwork therefore agility as well.

Mar 7, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Tad Boyle reacts in the first half against the Arizona Wildcats at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Isaiah Santos' Recruitment

Santos' official visit in Boulder is the hot topic, but as he moves forward in his high school career, unofficial visits can take place as well as updated rankings and next year’s performances.

Santos has plenty of time before he narrows down his list of schools before ultimately making his final decision. Each new offer is an indicator that his recruitment is steadily gaining momentum.

If the four-star player continues on the trajectory of his successful path so far, then his name can be expected to remain as a familiar one throughout the recruiting cycle of 2027. With one of the youngest teams in the Big 12, Santos would have the opportunity to join a team in an exciting rebuilding phase led by Buffaloes coach Tad Boyle.

Feb 21, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Tad Boyle reacts in the second half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado recently added former Colorado star and current Boston Celtics guard Derrick White as the program’s first president of basketball strategy. Santos would also have the opportunity to be coached by the winningest coach in program history in Boyle.

With the consistent production of NBA talent, the four-star recruit would be able to compete in the competitive Big 12 conference. Although the school’s latest offer to the Texas high schooler is one step in his recruiting journey, it reflects the confidence they have in the young player and his long-term potential.

With so much young talent and evolving recruitment strategies, Santos will continue to become one of the most closely watched prospects of his age group moving forward.

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