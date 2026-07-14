Colorado Forward Noah Feddersen Shares Necessary Mindset to Reach March Madness

The Colorado Buffaloes’ first addition in the transfer portal during the 2026 offseason was former North Dakota State Bison forward Noah Feddersen. Along with his 6-10, 245-pound frame, he brings invaluable March Madness experience to Boulder.

As a team that has set a goal for itself to reach the Big Dance in 2026, his advice will go a long way in helping the Buffaloes get where they want to be. In an exclusive interview, Feddersen shared the mentality that allowed him to reach the NCAA Tournament with the Bison last season, and that he now hopes to instill in his new team.

Noah Feddersen’s keys to reaching March Madness

Mar 19, 2026; Buffalo, NY, USA; North Dakota State Bison forward Noah Feddersen (34) looks to pass as Michigan State Spartans forward Jaxon Kohler (0) defends during the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Keybank Center. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Feddersen has only played one game in March Madness, but that’s more experience than any other current Buff has in the tournament. But for him, the late part of the season isn’t what counts towards a ticket to the Big Dance.

“The biggest thing is that you don’t get [to March Madness] at the end of the season; you get there right now,” Feddersen said. “[You get there] by working hard in the summer and then having a solid season through and through, game by game. You don’t get there in the last week of the season; you’ve got to work every day, every week, every month, keeping your head down until you lift it up in March and see the results.”

How Colorado Buffaloes’ frontcourt can help reach March Madness

Dec 10, 2024; Syracuse, New York, USA; Albany Great Danes forward Justin Neely (12) drives the ball past Syracuse Orange center Eddie Lampkin Jr. (44) in the first half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Feddersen can work with coach Tad Boyle to instill that mindset in his teammates, but he’ll also need to perform well on the court if Colorado wants a March Madness bid in 2026. As a matter of fact, Colorado’s frontcourt will play a huge role in its ability to make the tournament.

Feddersen will be looked to as a rebounder, which he’s still looking to improve on in his fifth season of college basketball. But alongside him, important forwards like Justin Neely, David Gomez and Rider Portela will all have to play at a high level for Colorado to make a run to the tournament.

For Portela and Gomez, it will be about making the most of their time on the floor. They’re both inexperienced and will need to adjust to the Big 12 level of play. But if they can adjust quickly and be consistent contributors off the bench, their additions will pay dividends for Colorado.

As for Neely, Colorado will be looking for him to contribute at a similar level to what he did for the UNC Greensboro Spartans in 2025. He led the team in nearly every statistical category, and while Boyle and company likely won’t be expecting that type of performance, they’ll still be looking to him as a top-two scoring option and a leading board-getter.

The odds the Colorado Buffaloes must overcome to reach March Madness

Feb 8, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Tad Boyle gestures in the first half against the Houston Cougars at CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

But the Buffaloes face some steep odds to reach their goals this season.

First of all, building team chemistry with 10 new players on the roster is never easy. While the Buffaloes have reported strong chemistry between one another, it’ll be an evolving situation as they progress through their schedule.

And that very schedule is the second of their issues. Colorado faces a daunting Big 12 schedule, and it doesn’t have the advantage of hosting many of its tougher opponents as it did in 2025.

But if the Buffaloes are truly able to implement the mindset that brought Feddersen and the Bison success in 2025, there’s no telling what the ceiling on their new-look roster is.

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