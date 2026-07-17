How Colorado Forward Goc Malual's Australian Roots Prepared Him for Big 12 Success

The Colorado Buffaloes’ freshman class contains two former Australian professional players in guard Alex Dickeson and forward Goc Malual. The latter of the two spent time in both the Australian National Basketball League in addition to its developmental league.

Malual won an NBL championship before joining the Buffaloes, and he plans to carry that championship experience to Colorado and help it bring in gold of its own. In an exclusive interview, Malual broke down how his experience as a pro in Australia will aid his success with the Buffaloes.

Goc Malual’s experience with the Sydney Kings in the NBL

Jan 7, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Tad Boyle calls out in the second half against the Utah Utes at CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite his youth, Malual was called up to the roster of the Sydney Kings in the NBL after playing in the league’s developmental system, NBL1. While there, he played against fully developed professionals, getting experience against competition the likes of which many college players have never seen.

“It’s mind-blowing how good everyone is,” Malual said. “You could be the most athletic guy, but these guys are competing to feed their families, so it’s a completely different avenue in how they play. They play more aggressively; they’re stronger, smarter, even just going back to their basic fundamentals…That phase where I was with the Kings helped me develop IQ-wise, offensively and especially on defense.”

He was competing against the best of the best for a roster spot, and he hung around on a roster that went on to win an NBL Championship.

How winning an NBL Championship has impacted Goc Malual

Malual was along for the ride in that winning culture, and although he didn’t see the court much, he still gained invaluable experience. While he is still in the process of transitioning to the American game, he hopes to carry that championship work ethic and mindset over to Colorado.

“I’m still trying to adjust, because there are different aspects [to the American game],” Malual said. “...But bringing that championship mentality here is going to be big, with the goal of winning the Big 12 Tournament and ending up entering the NCAA Tournament as well.”

Feb 21, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Barrington Hargress (24) reacts following his three point score against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the second half at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado has set high expectations for itself throughout the offseason despite a large amount of roster turnover. But mindsets like Malual’s are what make the Buffaloes so confident in their abilities. Coach Tad Boyle built a team of highly motivated players from the ashes of the 2025 squad, and Malual embodies what the new group stands for.

Goc Malual’s relationship with Alex Dickeson

Jan 15, 2015; Tucson, AZ, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Tad Boyle during the second half against the Arizona Wildcats at McKale Center. Arizona won 68-54. Mandatory Credit: Casey Sapio-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While part of his adjustment includes developing chemistry with his new teammates, he arrives in Boulder with established chemistry with his fellow Aussie. He and Dickeson played on the same U19 FIBA World Cup team, and they’ve also had the opportunity to play against one another. On May 31, Malual and the Sydney Comets battled Dickeson and the Centre of Excellence. The latter team won the contest 76-62.

“Playing against him was good fun,” Malual said. “Obviously, it was really competitive, and I was obviously trying to get the upper hand on him. Unfortunately, he got the upper hand on us, but it was really good seeing where he was at from the last time we played on the same team. Just seeing him develop as much as he can and how confident he’s gotten, it’s really positive.”

𝙎𝙄𝙂𝙉𝙀𝘿 ✍️



Alex Dickeson is a Colorado Buffalo 🦬 pic.twitter.com/DehpNRy8X6 — Colorado Men's Basketball (@CUBuffsMBB) April 22, 2026

Since the pair joined the Buffaloes later in the offseason than the rest of the newcomers, they can help one another through the transition. But given the success of Colorado’s team chemistry thus far, they’ll fit right in before long.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook for the latest news.