Colorado Assistant Coach Tyson Gilbert Gets Candid on Incoming Recruits

The Colorado Buffaloes’ work on the recruiting trail was immensely important for their 2026 roster, as they brought in seven players from that front. Their development will be crucial to the future of the program, and the coaching staff will be the driving factor behind that.

Newly promoted assistant coach Tyson Gilbert has been a big part of that development since the new recruiting class arrived for summer workouts. In an interview with Colorado Buffaloes on SI, he gave his thoughts on the Buffaloes’ incoming recruiting class and pulled back the curtain on the role he plays in their development.

Tyson Gilbert’s Thoughts on the Colorado Buffaloes’ Recruiting Class

Sunnyslope Vikings teammates Darius Wabbington (21) and Rider Portela (15) celebrate a defensive stop in the final seconds of their 58-53 win over the Millennium Tigers during their Open Division boys basketball state semifinals game at Chaparral High School in Phoenix on March 5, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The massive amount of roster turnover that the Buffaloes experienced during the offseason has raised a justifiable number of concerns for fans. A roster featuring 10 new players will require an incredibly effective preseason in order to find regular-season success.

In addition, Gilbert has been navigating a new role on the coaching staff while getting to know all of the incoming players. But he gave credit to coach Tad Boyle’s work on the recruiting trail for making that transition smooth for him.

“Anytime some change happens, things are going to be different,” Gilbert said. “But coach Boyle never recruits guys that don’t have high character and aren’t great kids who come from great families. So that makes any type of transition pretty smooth and easy.”

How Tyson Gilbert is Developing the Colorado Buffaloes’ Recruits

Sunnyslope freshman Rider Portela during basketball practice at Sunnyslope High in Phoenix on Feb. 28, 2023. High School Basketball Sunnyslope Basketball | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The smooth transition has allowed Gilbert to pour into the incoming players and contribute heavily to their development. A major reason Gilbert received the promotion he did was because of his ability to connect with the players, and he’s been using that trait to fuel his contributions to their development.

“But the big thing is, I’m not too far away from these guys in age,” Gilbert said. “So being able to be a resource for them for anything they need in life [is important to me]. Especially basketball, but if they just need someone to talk to or if they just need to pick my brain, I’ll be there to help them in any type of way and help their development in that case.”

How Tyson Gilbert’s New Position Will Increase His Role

Jan 21, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Tad Boyle in the second half against the Brigham Young Cougars at CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

He was promoted to assistant coach and quality control analyst from a graduate assistant role to take over for Mike Rohn, who left the program during the offseason. In his new position, Gilbert now has the ability to become even more involved in the program’s player development.

Gilbert had previously been handling a few scouting reports and pitching in during practice, but his involvement in the greater direction of the program was limited. However, his new role will require a much more hands-on role for Gilbert in player development and recruiting.

He helped Boyle to recruit the 2026 incoming class, and now, after having his input on player selection, he can connect with them each uniquely. He can play a large role in retaining the players as well, which has proven to be a recent struggle for the program.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook for the latest news.