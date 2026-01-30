Three Takeaways from Colorado's Lopsided Loss to Iowa State

Colorado Buffaloes men’s basketball ran into a harsh reality Thursday night as the No. 8 Iowa State Cyclones delivered a 97–67 blowout in Ames, using a relentless early run to seize control and never look back. What began as a competitive opening possession quickly turned into one of Colorado’s most lopsided Big 12 losses since coming back into the Big 12 conference.

Buffaloes forward Sebastian Rancik briefly gave Colorado hope by opening the scoring with a 3-pointer, but that moment was short-lived. Iowa State responded with a staggering 30–1 run over the next six and a half minutes, exposing defensive breakdowns and overwhelming the Buffaloes with pace, physicality, and shot-making.

Jan 29, 2026; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Dominykas Pleta (21) defends Colorado Buffaloes forward Sebastian Rancik (7) during the second half at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

Iowa State’s Early Surge Sets the Tone

Iowa State (19–2, 6–2 Big 12) played with the urgency and discipline of a top-10 team from the opening tip. The Cyclones pressured passing lanes, dominated the glass, and turned Colorado mistakes into easy transition points. By the time the Buffs settled offensively, the deficit had already ballooned beyond recovery.

The Cyclones shot efficiently throughout the night and controlled the tempo, turning the game into their own style. It marked Iowa State’s second 30-point win in its last three games, reinforcing why it remains a serious contender in both the Big 12 race and March Madness.

Colorado’s Struggles Against Elite Competition Continue

For Colorado (12–9, 2–6 Big 12), the loss extended a troubling trend. The Buffaloes have now dropped six straight games and eight of their last ten, with this defeat marking their most uneven conference loss since returning to the Big 12 in 2024.

Freshman guard Isaiah Johnson was a bright spot, matching his season high with 24 points on 7-of-13 shooting while going 8-for-9 at the free throw line. However, individual scoring bursts were not enough to offset Colorado’s defensive lapses and inability to sustain stops.

Colorado coach Tad Boyle acknowledged the gap postgame, noting the challenge his team faced against elite competition. Boyle emphasized that Iowa State’s physicality and toughness exposed areas Colorado must address, particularly after allowing opponents to shoot over 60 percent in back-to-back road games.

Jan 29, 2026; Ames, Iowa, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Tad Boyle watches his team play the Iowa State Cyclones during the second half at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

Rebounding and Defense Remain Major Concerns

The numbers on the glass again told a familiar story. Iowa State out-rebounded Colorado 38–22, marking the sixth consecutive game the Buffaloes have been beaten on the boards. The Cyclones collected nine offensive rebounds on 22 missed shots, while Colorado managed just five offensive rebounds despite missing 31 shots.

Those extra possessions consistently translated into points and momentum for Iowa State. Colorado’s defensive effort struggled to withstand sustained pressure, and allowing efficient shooting nights against ranked opponents continues to shrink any margin for error.

Jan 29, 2026; Ames, Iowa, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Barrington Hargress (24) beats the Iowa State Cyclones to the basket during the second half at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

With NCAA Tournament hopes now bordering on unrealistic, Colorado faces a critical stretch ahead. Upcoming matchups against TCU, Baylor, and Arizona State offer slightly more breathing room stylistically, but the urgency remains high.

Until Colorado can respond to physical, ranked opponents with consistent rebounding and defensive execution, results like this will continue to define the season.