Three Takeaways from Colorado's Lopsided Loss to Iowa State

Colorado Buffaloes men’s basketball was overwhelmed early as the No. 8 Iowa State Cyclones used a decisive first-half run to secure a 97–67 win. The loss extends Colorado’s skid and further complicates its NCAA Tournament outlook.
Logan Horito|
Iowa State Cyclones guard Jamarion Batemon (1) goes for a layup around Colorado Buffaloes guard Josiah Sanders (5), guard Isaiah Johnson (2), and guard Jon Mani (1) during the second half in the Big-12 men’s basketball on Jan. 29, 2026, at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa.
Iowa State Cyclones guard Jamarion Batemon (1) goes for a layup around Colorado Buffaloes guard Josiah Sanders (5), guard Isaiah Johnson (2), and guard Jon Mani (1) during the second half in the Big-12 men’s basketball on Jan. 29, 2026, at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Colorado Buffaloes men’s basketball ran into a harsh reality Thursday night as the No. 8 Iowa State Cyclones delivered a 97–67 blowout in Ames, using a relentless early run to seize control and never look back. What began as a competitive opening possession quickly turned into one of Colorado’s most lopsided Big 12 losses since coming back into the Big 12 conference.

Buffaloes forward Sebastian Rancik briefly gave Colorado hope by opening the scoring with a 3-pointer, but that moment was short-lived. Iowa State responded with a staggering 30–1 run over the next six and a half minutes, exposing defensive breakdowns and overwhelming the Buffaloes with pace, physicality, and shot-making.

Jan 29, 2026; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Dominykas Pleta (21) defends Colorado Buffaloes forward Sebastian Rancik (7) during the second half at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

Iowa State’s Early Surge Sets the Tone

Iowa State (19–2, 6–2 Big 12) played with the urgency and discipline of a top-10 team from the opening tip. The Cyclones pressured passing lanes, dominated the glass, and turned Colorado mistakes into easy transition points. By the time the Buffs settled offensively, the deficit had already ballooned beyond recovery.

The Cyclones shot efficiently throughout the night and controlled the tempo, turning the game into their own style. It marked Iowa State’s second 30-point win in its last three games, reinforcing why it remains a serious contender in both the Big 12 race and March Madness.

Colorado’s Struggles Against Elite Competition Continue

For Colorado (12–9, 2–6 Big 12), the loss extended a troubling trend. The Buffaloes have now dropped six straight games and eight of their last ten, with this defeat marking their most uneven conference loss since returning to the Big 12 in 2024.

Freshman guard Isaiah Johnson was a bright spot, matching his season high with 24 points on 7-of-13 shooting while going 8-for-9 at the free throw line. However, individual scoring bursts were not enough to offset Colorado’s defensive lapses and inability to sustain stops.

Colorado coach Tad Boyle acknowledged the gap postgame, noting the challenge his team faced against elite competition. Boyle emphasized that Iowa State’s physicality and toughness exposed areas Colorado must address, particularly after allowing opponents to shoot over 60 percent in back-to-back road games.

Jan 29, 2026; Ames, Iowa, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Tad Boyle watches his team play the Iowa State Cyclones during the second half at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

Rebounding and Defense Remain Major Concerns

The numbers on the glass again told a familiar story. Iowa State out-rebounded Colorado 38–22, marking the sixth consecutive game the Buffaloes have been beaten on the boards. The Cyclones collected nine offensive rebounds on 22 missed shots, while Colorado managed just five offensive rebounds despite missing 31 shots.

Those extra possessions consistently translated into points and momentum for Iowa State. Colorado’s defensive effort struggled to withstand sustained pressure, and allowing efficient shooting nights against ranked opponents continues to shrink any margin for error.

Jan 29, 2026; Ames, Iowa, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Barrington Hargress (24) beats the Iowa State Cyclones to the basket during the second half at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

With NCAA Tournament hopes now bordering on unrealistic, Colorado faces a critical stretch ahead. Upcoming matchups against TCU, Baylor, and Arizona State offer slightly more breathing room stylistically, but the urgency remains high.

Until Colorado can respond to physical, ranked opponents with consistent rebounding and defensive execution, results like this will continue to define the season.

Published
Logan Horito
LOGAN HORITO

Logan Horito is a writer for On SI, covering the Colorado Buffaloes with a focus on performance, competition, and athlete development. A former collegiate swimmer, he brings firsthand experience from high-level athletics into his reporting, pairing on-field insight with thoughtful analysis. Logan has written for multiple sports platforms, including Hardwood Heroics and Pro Football Sports Network (PFSN), and currently serves as a collegiate swim coach at Utah Valley University, working daily with Division I athletes. His work is driven by a passion for the human element of sports and the stories that define competition.

