Dallas Cowboys Expressing Interest In Deion Sanders' Colorado Coach

Fresh off his second season on coach Deion Sanders' staff, Colorado Buffaloes defensive coordinator/safeties coach Robert Livingston is reportedly considering a return to the NFL.

ESPN's Todd Archer reported Thursday that Livingston is interviewing for a role on the Dallas Cowboys' coaching staff under new defensive coordinator Christian Parker. Considering Dallas reportedly fired defensive passing game coordinator/safeties coach Andre Curtis earlier this week (per The Dallas Morning News), Livingston is likely interviewing for that position.

Mar 3, 2023; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Cincinnati Bengals secondary coach Robert Livingston looks on during combine drills at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Before joining Sanders' staff in February 2024, the 40-year-old Livingston spent over a decade with the Cincinnati Bengals, including eight seasons as their defensive backs coach. He signed a two-year contract extension with the Buffs last February.

Per Archer, Dallas is also interviewing Arizona Cardinals cornerbacks coach Ryan Smith and former Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Zach Orr. Regarding Smith, a deal is "essentially done after interest from a few teams."

The Cowboys, per sources, have in-person interviews today with:



Arizona CB coach Ryan Smith w/ deal essentially done after interest from a few teams.



Baltimore DC Zach Orr. Interviewed for DC job, LB background.



Colorado DC Robert Livingston, who coached safeties w/ Bengals. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) January 29, 2026

The Cowboys finished 7-9-1 this season under first-year coach Brian Schottenheimer, whose defense ranked last in points allowed per game. Dallas announced its firing of defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus on Jan. 6.

Robert Livingston's Impact on Colorado's Defense

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Cincinnati Bengals safeties coach Robert Livingston against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

After losing cornerback Travis Hunter, defensive end BJ Green II, safety Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig and other key playmakers, Colorado's defense took a considerable step back in Livingston's second season this past fall. The Buffs allowed the most yards per game in the Big 12 Conference (425.7) while totaling only 13 sacks and six interceptions.

"Our superpower is we got to turn the ball over," Livingston said in October. "This is college football in 2025. There's going to be some explosive plays. Does it piss me off? Yeah. Is my hair a lot grayer now than it was when we first started the season? Yeah, it is. But if you can take the ball away, you can win consistently."

Sep 27, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes safety Carter Stoutmire (23) and safety Tawfiq Byard (7) defend an attempt at Brigham Young Cougars running back LJ Martin (4) in the first quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Still, Livingston's safety room found some success with Tawfiq Byard earning an All-Big 12 Conference honorable mention nod with a team-high 85 total tackles and four pass breakups. Byard transferred to Texas A&M earlier this month, however.

MORE: Colorado Transfer Receiver Adds New Dimension to Buffaloes Offense

MORE: Deion Sanders Causes Controversy with Fines for Colorado Players

MORE: The Most Impactful Transfer Portal Addition For Colorado

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE

Colorado's Defensive Outlook For 2026

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes safety Ben Finneseth (28) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

So far this offseason, Colorado's defense has undergone quite the rebuild. Almost every starter from last year has either graduated or entered the transfer portal, including three freshmen defensive linemen in Alexander McPherson, London Merritt and Brandon Davis-Swain.

"I got the utmost respect for coach Livingston," Sanders said. "Rob has done a great job since he's been here, and I respect he and his family. But we got to do better all the way around."

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on during the second quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

Incoming transfers to know include defensive lineman Ezra Christensen (New Mexico State) and Santana Hopper (Tulane), linebacker Gideon Lampron (Bowling Green) and defensive backs Boo Carter (Tennessee), Justin Eaglin (James Madison) and Randon Fontenette (Vanderbilt).

"Coach Prime" has also added a pair of defensive position coaches in Aaron Fletcher (cornerbacks) and Chris Marve (linebackers). Kevin Mathis is now coaching Colorado's nickelbacks, and Andre' Hart will assist Marve.