Michael Pollock Opens Up About Deion Sanders After Being Released From Colorado

After spending the past five seasons working for Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders, including two at Jackson State, Michael Pollock is back on the open market.

Pollock, a former quality control assistant in Boulder, was promoted to Colorado's special teams coordinator last year, and while the room had its moments during the 2025 season, he was ultimately released from Sanders' staff following a three-win campaign. Since then, Pollock has returned home to Georgia and is now searching for his next coaching opportunity.

Offensive coordinator for Jackson State University's football team Michael Pollock, from left, head coach Deion Sanders and defensive coordinator Dennis Thurman take questions from media during a press conference at JSU's Walter Payton Recreation and Wellness Center in Jackson, Miss., Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. Deion Sanders | Eric Shelton/Clarion Ledger via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Pollock's recent departure was fortunately amicable from both sides. As a longtime assistant coach and a former high school head coach, Pollock was well aware that changes were necessary after Colorado's disappointing 2025 season.

"When you go 3-9 and you've got coordinator attached to your name, you've got a bullseye on your chest," Pollock said on Thee Pregame Show's "The Morning Run Live" on Wednesday. "Sometimes, you have to make tough decisions with guys that you really care about who are even doing a great job.

"The fans and people above us that are making decisions, they want to see some change, so that's what has to happen. That's the risk you take when you accept a coordinators role. That's part of the business. There's been a lot of great coaches out there in the history of this game that have had to move on from situations."

Michael Pollock Shares Appreciation For Deion Sanders

Nov 4, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders takes the field before the game against Oregon State Beavers at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Chet Strange-Imagn Images | Chet Strange-Imagn Images

Pollock, who was Sanders' co-offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach for a period of time at Jackson State, reaffirmed that there's no love lost between him and "Coach Prime."

"He's my guy," Pollock said of Sanders. "He gave me an opportunity when no one else would, and I'll never forget that. He'll always be special to me and I'm always going to support him and wish nothing but the best for him because that's what he deserves."

During his lone season as Colorado's special teams coordinator, punter Damon Greaves, kickoff specialist Buck Buchanan, kickoff returner Quentin Gibson and the likes of Isaiah Hardge, Ben Finneseth and Kaleb Mathis all performed well in various roles. Mathis quietly recorded the third-most special teams points (40) in Colorado history, and Gibson earned Freshman All-American honors as a return specialist. Plus, Greaves picked up an All-Big 12 honorable mention nod.

Deion Sanders Searching For New Special Teams Coach

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Quentin Gibson (15) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

FootballScoop reported Tuesday that Sanders has already interviewed multiple candidates for his special teams coordinator role. Former Colorado All-American kicker and Green Bay Packers great Mason Crosby also expressed his interest in a post on social media.

Colorado returns Gibson, Greaves, Finneseth and Mathis but will have a new primary placekicker following the losses of Alejandro Mata and Buchanan. As of this writing, Grambling State transfer Josh McCormick and freshman Elliot Arnold are expected to compete for Colorado's kicking duties.