Michael Pollock Opens Up About Deion Sanders After Being Released From Colorado
In this story:
After spending the past five seasons working for Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders, including two at Jackson State, Michael Pollock is back on the open market.
Pollock, a former quality control assistant in Boulder, was promoted to Colorado's special teams coordinator last year, and while the room had its moments during the 2025 season, he was ultimately released from Sanders' staff following a three-win campaign. Since then, Pollock has returned home to Georgia and is now searching for his next coaching opportunity.
Pollock's recent departure was fortunately amicable from both sides. As a longtime assistant coach and a former high school head coach, Pollock was well aware that changes were necessary after Colorado's disappointing 2025 season.
"When you go 3-9 and you've got coordinator attached to your name, you've got a bullseye on your chest," Pollock said on Thee Pregame Show's "The Morning Run Live" on Wednesday. "Sometimes, you have to make tough decisions with guys that you really care about who are even doing a great job.
"The fans and people above us that are making decisions, they want to see some change, so that's what has to happen. That's the risk you take when you accept a coordinators role. That's part of the business. There's been a lot of great coaches out there in the history of this game that have had to move on from situations."
Michael Pollock Shares Appreciation For Deion Sanders
Pollock, who was Sanders' co-offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach for a period of time at Jackson State, reaffirmed that there's no love lost between him and "Coach Prime."
"He's my guy," Pollock said of Sanders. "He gave me an opportunity when no one else would, and I'll never forget that. He'll always be special to me and I'm always going to support him and wish nothing but the best for him because that's what he deserves."
During his lone season as Colorado's special teams coordinator, punter Damon Greaves, kickoff specialist Buck Buchanan, kickoff returner Quentin Gibson and the likes of Isaiah Hardge, Ben Finneseth and Kaleb Mathis all performed well in various roles. Mathis quietly recorded the third-most special teams points (40) in Colorado history, and Gibson earned Freshman All-American honors as a return specialist. Plus, Greaves picked up an All-Big 12 honorable mention nod.
Deion Sanders Searching For New Special Teams Coach
FootballScoop reported Tuesday that Sanders has already interviewed multiple candidates for his special teams coordinator role. Former Colorado All-American kicker and Green Bay Packers great Mason Crosby also expressed his interest in a post on social media.
Colorado returns Gibson, Greaves, Finneseth and Mathis but will have a new primary placekicker following the losses of Alejandro Mata and Buchanan. As of this writing, Grambling State transfer Josh McCormick and freshman Elliot Arnold are expected to compete for Colorado's kicking duties.
Jack Carlough is lead reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI. Jack graduated from the University of Colorado with a bachelor's degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack began covering Colorado athletics in 2018 and was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of the USA Today Sports Network's Colorado Buffaloes Wire, where he covered Colorado's hiring of head football coach Deion Sanders. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report. In 2022, the Colorado Press Association awarded Jack second place in its annual Class 5 Best Sports Column Writing category.