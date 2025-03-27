Colorado Buffaloes Competing For NIL Prize Money In College Basketball Crown
A significant amount of name, image and likeness (NIL) money is up for grabs in the inaugural College Basketball Crown postseason tournament. With first-round games set for Monday and Tuesday of next week, the Colorado Buffaloes are one of 16 teams headed to Las Vegas.
As announced Tuesday, the champion of the tournament will earn a $300,000 NIL package funded by Vivid Seats. The runner-up will earn $100,000, and the two other teams that reached the semifinals will make $50,000, meaning Colorado needs only two wins to leave Las Vegas with money.
Colorado finished its regular season at 12-19 (3-17 Big 12 Conference) before upsetting TCU and West Virginia in the first two rounds of the Big 12 Tournament. After falling to Houston in the Big 12 quarterfinals, the Buffs had thought their season was over, but they're now getting another chance to hit the hardwood.
Coach Tad Boyle and the Buffs will open up against the Villanova Wildcats (19-14, 11-9 Big East Conference) on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. MT. Fox Sports 1 will televise the matchup at MGM Grand Garden Arena.
"I'm extremely excited to be playing and I think our players are too," Boyle said last week. "I'm looking at it in two ways. Number one, giving our seniors that want to play a chance to continue to play, but also use it as a springboard into next year with the returning players. That's, to me, that's what I'm excited about. I always say if I'm not excited at the beginning of the season, if I'm not excited at the end of the season for next season, it's time for me to get out. But I'm not there. I'm excited."
Unfortunately for the Buffs, senior guard and leading scorer Julian Hammond III won't play in the CBC due to a back injury he suffered late in the regular season. Freshman forward Sebastian Rancik is also questionable with a knee injury that took him out of Colorado's Big 12 Tournament loss to Houston. Additionally, guard/forward Harrison Carrington and guard Courtney Anderson Jr. have reportedly entered the transfer portal.
The CBC won't garner quite the same attention as the NCAA Tournament or the secondary NIT, but Boyle hopes the opportunity can help his younger players develop and give his seniors another opportunity.
"If we've got a chance to compete, let's go compete," Boyle said. "I know how I felt personally about it, but it's not about me. I'm the coach, I can't play. . . . I had to resell playing basketball. What I told our players was, 'If you don't want to be playing in March, you may need to look in the mirror and figure out why you're playing college basketball.'"
According to Fox Sports' John Fanta, players from the CBC's top four teams will "engage as brand ambassadors on behalf of Vivid Seats." Players from other teams will also receive NIL opportunities through various other avenues.
If Colorado beats Villanova in the first round, the Buffs will face either the USC Trojans or Tulane Green Wave on Thursday in the College Basketball Crown quarterfinals.