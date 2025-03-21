Colorado Buffaloes' New Transfer Portal Target Piques Quarterback Kaidon Salter's Interest
Quarterback Kaidon Salter is a fan of the Colorado Buffaloes' latest transfer portal target.
Former Campbell Fighting Camels wide receiver Sincere Brown announced an offer from the Buffs on Thursday via X, and Salter responded with a quote-tweet that read, "HELLLLOOOOOO." Brown is a 6-5, 190-pound senior who erupted for 1,028 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns last season.
Salter, a transfer from Liberty, is currently competing with freshman early enrollee Julian "JuJu" Lewis and returner Ryan Staub for Colorado's starting quarterback job, but whoever wins the position would likely appreciate Brown's services.
Looking closer at Brown, he has five years of college football experience under his belt but didn't see the field much until 2024. The former three-star prospect (per 247Sports) spent his first three college seasons at USF, recording only one catch for 19 yards as a freshman in 2020. He then transferred to Campbell before the 2023 season yet saw action in only one game that year.
Everything changed for Brown in 2024 as he became one of the country's top wide receivers at the FCS level. Brown tallied a season-high 150 receiving yards against North Carolina A&T in October and also eclipsed the century mark against Elon, Delaware State, Western Carolina and Liberty. Salter had a front row seat when Brown torched his Flames for 126 yards and one touchdown on Aug. 31.
Since entering the transfer portal on Monday, Brown has announced other Power Four offers from West Virginia, Cal, North Carolina, Utah, Louisville, Texas A&M, Arkansas, Wake Forest, Michigan, Maryland and Kentucky. USF also extended an offer, setting up a possible reunion.
MORE: Travis Hunter's Footwork Going Viral Ahead Of Big 12 Pro Day, NFL Draft
MORE: Big 12 Pro Day Final Results From Colorado Players Ahead Of NFL Draft
MORE: Deion Sanders Hires Former Miami Hurricanes Two-Sport Star To Colorado Buffaloes Staff
MORE: Shedeur Sanders Addresses NFL Draft Process Noise, Critics, Hate At Big 12 Pro Day
So far this offseason, Colorado has landed 17 players from the transfer portal, including former Tulsa wide receiver Joseph Williams. Still, coach Deion Sanders will likely be an active seeker when the transfer portal re-opens to undergraduate players from April 16-25.
"We're still gonna go fishing for a few more (transfers)," Sanders said Monday. "We're gonna come up. We already know that."
Even if the Buffs don't land Brown, their wide receivers room remains one of the best in the Big 12 Conference. Returners who should see an increased role next season include Omarion Miller, Drelon Miller, Terrell Timmons Jr. and Kam Mikell. Colorado also has three highly-ranked freshmen wide receivers joining the picture in Adrian Wilson, Quentin Gibson and Quanell Farrakhan Jr.
While Brown would be a nice addition, Salter has confidence in Colorado's current group of playmakers.
"We got a lot of electric receivers here," Salter said earlier this month. "We also have some great backs here, so you will see us get a way better progression with the run game and more yards with the rushing game this year."