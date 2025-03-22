Colorado Buffaloes' Julian Lewis Copies Shedeur Sanders' Signature Watch Celebration
A video clip of Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis completing a deep pass and then using former Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders' famous watch celebration is making waves online.
Not only did Lewis show off his arm strength and accuracy, but his celebration after the completion has won over the hearts of Buffaloes fans, if he hadn't already. The watch celebration originated before Sanders and the Buffaloes beat Nebraska in Week 2 of the 2023 season. During pregame warmups, Sanders flexed a custom Audemars Piguet Royal Oak 15500 watch, and he showed off again after the win.
Lewis is not the only athlete to imitate Sanders' watch celebration. New York Jets running back Breece Hall and wide receiver Garrett Wilson participated in the celebration, as well as Oklahoma City Thunder power forward Chet Holmgren.
Although Sanders and Lewis will not play for Colorado at the same time, the two quarterbacks have developed a relationship. It seems as though Sanders has taken Lewis under his wing while Sanders prepares for the NFL Draft.
"It's definitely a blessing for me to have a guy like him. Me and Shedeur talked about it. We kind of came in different paths, like I didn't start off at [Jackson State] and all of that stuff. But just looking at it from another black quarterback is always good to hear from, even the older guys that have retired. Just understanding their path, it's humbling," said Lewis.
Sanders' signature celebration was included in the EA Sports College Football 25 video game. After scoring a touchdown in the game, fans can now celebrate like Sanders. However, the celebration can only be used when playing with the Colorado. The former Buffaloes quarterback spoke about the celebration's exclusivity in the video game at Big 12 Media Days in 2024.
"As it should, as Colorado should, we created it, so why would it be accessible for everybody? So that's a perk of playing with Colorado, you're able to be able to show the ice. You're able to put the wrist up. You're able to be able to be a part of me, in a sense. You're able to be a part of the team, the culture, everything," Sanders said.
Now, it appears as though Lewis is carrying on the celebration as he is expected to be Colorado's quarterback of the future. For the 2025 season, Lewis is competing against quarterback Kaidon Salter for the Buffaloes' starting job. Salter recently spoke to the media about his relationship with Lewis and the quarterback competition after one of Colorado's spring practices.
"Coach (Sanders) wanted to see me come in and compete with JuJu, and it's all working out right now. Just coming in, helping JuJu out, also helping each other out. It was the best fit for me, and having the staff that they have here, everybody's been to where I'm trying to get to. Pat Shurmur's one of the best offensive coordinators, best quarterbacks coach in the country," said