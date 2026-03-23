Colorado Buffaloes Who Could Enter the Transfer Portal After NCAA Tournament Exit
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If one started watching this season's Colorado Buffaloes last fall, they may consider the finish an underachievement. But to everyone who was part of it, more was accomplished than met the eye.
Coach JR Payne's Buffs saw their year end in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday, falling to the Illinois Fighting Illini. But after dealing with another transfer portal shuffle, incorporating 10 new players, reaching the Big Dance was anything but a disappointment.
Still, some players may feel their futures would brighten elsewhere. The transfer portal provides second and last chances like no other in modern college sports, and while Payne will work around the clock to keep its core together, Colorado could lose several contributors.
Desiree Wooten, Guard
Wooten led the Buffs in scoring this past season and should attract a lucrative bunch of suitors. She enjoyed her backcourt partnership with guard Zyanna Walker and role as Colorado's sixth man, but the nation certainly noticed her electric shot creation and relentless perimeter defense.
So while it's more likely than not that she'll stay with the Buffaloes, it only takes one premier offer to spark second thoughts. After starting her career at North Texas, Wooten may want to keep climbing the ladder of programs and raise her potential WNBA draft stock.
Tabitha Betson, Forward
By most accounts, Betson has had a strange start to her college career. She started as the Big 12's Freshman of the Year, but had an inconsistent season before suddenly departing the Buffs last summer.
After months decompressing at home in Australia, Betson was comfortable enough to reunite with the program in December. But her success remained inconsistent: She started 16 of her 24 appearances, yet averaged just 4.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game.
A fresh start could ultimately benefit Betson, especially after the graduation of her close confidant, forward Jade Masogayo. Her potential hasn't wavered, but Colorado has been an iffy fit.
Claire O'Connor, Guard
Among the Buffaloes' five transfer portal additions last offseason, O'Connor had the most disheartening season. She played just eight games before a foot injury ended her junior year, averaging just 3.6 points in 10.9 minutes per contest.
She left Gonzaga as a sharpshooter, and after a dismal season from beyond the arc, Colorado should want her back. She appeared healthy at the end, though she didn't return to the court for eligibility purposes. Whether or not she wants to spend that borrowed time with the Buffaloes remains to be seen, however.
JoJo Nworie, Center
Through two years in Boulder, Nworie hasn't found a desirable role. She's appeared in 24 games since joining the Buffaloes via transfer from Texas Tech, but averages just 4.5 minutes.
Injuries played a role early on, as the 6-5 Nigerian had recovered from a torn ACL and a blood clot issue. But she was healthy for most of this season, yet still couldn't break through into the frontcourt rotation. Payne opted for youthful posts in Logyn Greer and Jade Crook.
Isa Hämäläinen, Guard
Hämäläinen seldom saw the court as a four-star freshman, appearing in four non-competitive games. As a tall, lanky guard built for on-ball action, her coordination was jangly, and the rest of her game required extensive development.
She's anything but a finished product, and with the Buffs looking to remain deep in the backcourt, a smaller program could better utilize her skillset.
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Harrison Simeon is a beat writer for Colorado Buffaloes On SI. Formerly, he wrote for Colorado Buffaloes Wire of the USA TODAY Sports network and has interned with the Daily Camera and Crescent City Sports. At the University of Colorado Boulder, he studies journalism and has passionately covered school athletics as President and Editor-In-Chief of its student sports media organization, Sko Buffs Sports. He is a native of New Orleans, Louisiana.