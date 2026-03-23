Colorado Buffaloes Who Could Enter the Transfer Portal After NCAA Tournament Exit

If one started watching this season's Colorado Buffaloes last fall, they may consider the finish an underachievement. But to everyone who was part of it, more was accomplished than met the eye.

Coach JR Payne's Buffs saw their year end in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday, falling to the Illinois Fighting Illini. But after dealing with another transfer portal shuffle, incorporating 10 new players, reaching the Big Dance was anything but a disappointment.

Still, some players may feel their futures would brighten elsewhere. The transfer portal provides second and last chances like no other in modern college sports, and while Payne will work around the clock to keep its core together, Colorado could lose several contributors.

Desiree Wooten, Guard

Colorado guard Desiree Wooten (3) brings the ball past Illinois guard Jasmine Brown-Hagger (8) during the first half in the first round of the NCAA college basketball tournament at Memorial Gym in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, March 21, 2026. | ANDREW NELLES / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Wooten led the Buffs in scoring this past season and should attract a lucrative bunch of suitors. She enjoyed her backcourt partnership with guard Zyanna Walker and role as Colorado's sixth man, but the nation certainly noticed her electric shot creation and relentless perimeter defense.

So while it's more likely than not that she'll stay with the Buffaloes, it only takes one premier offer to spark second thoughts. After starting her career at North Texas, Wooten may want to keep climbing the ladder of programs and raise her potential WNBA draft stock.

Tabitha Betson, Forward

Colorado forward Tabitha Betson (17) shoots past Illinois forward Berry Wallace (23) during the first half in the first round of the NCAA college basketball tournament at Memorial Gym in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, March 21, 2026. | ANDREW NELLES / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

By most accounts, Betson has had a strange start to her college career. She started as the Big 12's Freshman of the Year, but had an inconsistent season before suddenly departing the Buffs last summer.

After months decompressing at home in Australia, Betson was comfortable enough to reunite with the program in December. But her success remained inconsistent: She started 16 of her 24 appearances, yet averaged just 4.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game.

A fresh start could ultimately benefit Betson, especially after the graduation of her close confidant, forward Jade Masogayo. Her potential hasn't wavered, but Colorado has been an iffy fit.

Claire O'Connor, Guard

Louisville’s Skylar Jones tries to make a shot at the 1st quarter buzzer against Colorado’s Claire O'Connor Wednesday night at KFC Yum! Center. | Scott Utterback/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Among the Buffaloes' five transfer portal additions last offseason, O'Connor had the most disheartening season. She played just eight games before a foot injury ended her junior year, averaging just 3.6 points in 10.9 minutes per contest.

She left Gonzaga as a sharpshooter, and after a dismal season from beyond the arc, Colorado should want her back. She appeared healthy at the end, though she didn't return to the court for eligibility purposes. Whether or not she wants to spend that borrowed time with the Buffaloes remains to be seen, however.

JoJo Nworie, Center

Texas Tech's forward JoJo Nworie (4) stands on the sidelines before the non-conference basketball game against the Alabama State, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at United Supermarkets Arena. | Annie Rice/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Through two years in Boulder, Nworie hasn't found a desirable role. She's appeared in 24 games since joining the Buffaloes via transfer from Texas Tech, but averages just 4.5 minutes.

Injuries played a role early on, as the 6-5 Nigerian had recovered from a torn ACL and a blood clot issue. But she was healthy for most of this season, yet still couldn't break through into the frontcourt rotation. Payne opted for youthful posts in Logyn Greer and Jade Crook.

Isa Hämäläinen, Guard

Feb 1, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; General view of the warm up basketball’s before the game between the against the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs against the Colorado Buffaloes at the CU Events Center. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Hämäläinen seldom saw the court as a four-star freshman, appearing in four non-competitive games. As a tall, lanky guard built for on-ball action, her coordination was jangly, and the rest of her game required extensive development.

She's anything but a finished product, and with the Buffs looking to remain deep in the backcourt, a smaller program could better utilize her skillset.

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