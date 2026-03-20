Three Keys for Colorado Buffaloes to Make Noise in The College Basketball Crown

Following a loss to the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the first round of the Big 12 Tournament, the Colorado Buffaloes have accepted an invitation to the College Basketball Crown tournament, starting April 1.

Colorado coach Tad Boyle and the Buffaloes' first matchup is against the Oklahoma Sooners, and the winner will advance to the semifinals to face the winner of Baylor vs. Minnesota.

Feb 11, 2026; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes forward Sebastian Rancik (7) looks to pass the ball against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the first half at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

Sebastian Rancik’s Injury Status

Buffaloes forward Sebastian Ransick has missed an extended period of time, including the last few games of the regular season. His presence was clearly missed, with Colorado struggling to defend the paint as well as box out on the defensive glass.

Rancik’s value is not just limited to rebounding and defense; he can also create his own shot and score from the perimeter.

During this season, Rancik has averaged 12.3 points and 5.6 rebounds per game. He ranks as the team's second rebounder and as the team's third leading scorer. His shooting splits are also quite impressive as he has shot 40.4 percent from the field, 33.1 percent from three, and 86 percent from the free-throw line.

Rancik getting back into the lineup could be something that completely changes the tide of the entire college basketball crown bracket. His impact on offense and defense is something Colorado needs back.

Additionally, if he can work himself back into the lineup, Colorado is able to have significantly more front-court depth than they have had recently.

Feb 25, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes forward Bangot Dak (8) during the second half against the Kansas State Wildcats at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Interior Defense

Near the end of the season, it became clear that one of Colorado’s main weaknesses was being able to defend the pain. In the regular season finale, the Arizona Wildcats were able to score 54 points in the paint and, in a sense, dominate the game from inside.

In the Buffaloes’ latest game, Oklahoma State was able to score 40 points in the paint, which gave the Cowboys several high-quality shots that ultimately proved too much for Colorado to overcome.

In this aspect, forward Bangot Dak and center Elijah Malone will be key pieces if Colorado wants to improve on the interior. Fellow forwards, Fawaz Ifaloa and Alon Michaeli, could also provide depth and length to try to alter shots at the rim.

Dak must lead the way as one of the better defenders for Colorado. He has proven his ability all season long, and if Rancik is out even just one game, Colorado may be in for some trouble still in the paint.

Feb 21, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Isaiah Johnson (2) reacts to a score in the second half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Freshman Guard Isaiah Johnson

Freshman guard Isaiah Johnson has been consistently one of Colorado’s best players all season long, especially on the offensive end. Johnson has been Colorado’s leading scorer for most of the season, averaging 16.9 points per game.

Johnson has done this on excellent shooting splits as he has shot 48.6 percent from the field, 37.8 percent from three, and 82.1 percent from the free-throw line. His ability to score all three levels has been something that has set them apart as one of the better freshmen in the country.

This season, Johnson was also able to become the most lucrative scorer in Colorado men’s basketball history. On the way to this accomplishment, Johnson passed McKinley Wright IV, Chauncey Billups, Richard Roby, and Alec Burks.

Nonetheless, Johnson will be crucial to Colorado making a deep run in this tournament. If you can continue what he has done all season long, there’s no telling what the buffaloes can accomplish. Come, April.

Feb 28, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Tad Boyle coaches against the Houston Cougars in the first half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Outlook on Matchup with Oklahoma

Colorado’s first opponent, the Oklahoma Sooners are not a team to take lightly. The Sooners come in winners of six of their last seven games with a three-point loss to Arkansas, an NCAA Tournament team.

This is a game that could go either way. However, Colorado will be monitoring Rancik’s health as one of the more important aspects in this game. Aside from that, Boyle must use this time to help his team improve their interior defense and rebounding so that they can give themselves the best chance to win.

As long as Colorado can keep the game close, there is always a chance that Johnson can put them over the top with his scoring ability that has been on display this whole season.

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