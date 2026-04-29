Colorado Transfer David Gomez's Fit in Tad Boyle's System

Following the 2025 season, the Colorado Buffaloes and coach Tad Boyle had a few holes to fill on the roster after forwards Bangot Dak and Sebastian Rancik entered the transfer portal.

With that in mind, Boyle was able to recruit one specific player in the front court through the transfer portal to begin what he hopes to be a successful offseason.

Mar 7, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Tad Boyle reacts in the first half against the Arizona Wildcats at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Forward David Gomez’s Skill Set

The reinforcement in the frontcourt for Boyle and the Buffaloes comes in the form of forward David Gomez, who previously played for Charlotte. After officially signing Gomez on Monday, Boyle gave his thoughts on what Gomez could bring to the Colorado program in an interview with On3's Oliver Hayes.

“David is about 6-foot-9, big, strong, and he’s got a 7-foot-3 wingspan, so he’s got really good physical tools. He can play and guard both the four and five spot, so his versatility in the front court is going to help us,” Boyle told Hayes.

The biggest thing that Gomez brings to the Buffaloes is his versatility and size on both sides of the floor. Standing at 6-9, Gomez adds an element to the Colorado front court that can help defend the rim and limit the offensive rebounds that the Buffaloes allowed last season.

In addition to his impact on defense, Gomez could also provide a strong screen setter and finisher on the inside to help Colorado find easier looks closer to the basket.

With the significant losses the Buffaloes had to the portal, adding someone like Gomez could be exactly what Colorado needs to strengthen the interior on both ends of the floor.

Mar 19, 2026; Buffalo, NY, USA; North Dakota State Bison forward Noah Feddersen (34) dribbles as Michigan State Spartans center Carson Cooper (15) defends during the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Keybank Center. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Frontcourt Additions

In addition to Gomez, Colorado has been able to recruit several players to help fill their frontcourt need. So far, the frontcourt additions include forward Noah Feddersen from North Dakota State and forward Justin Neely, who transfers from the University of North Carolina, Greensboro.

Feddersen and Neely both provide even more strength for Colorado on the interior to counteract the losses of Dak and Rancik.

In his 2025 campaign, Noah Feddersen recorded 9.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists, and 1.0 blocks per game. With his frame at 6-10 and 245 pounds, Fedderson brings a player who can score on the interior and provide solid play on the defensive end as well.

Feddersen can also stretch the floor from the three-point line while converting 35.3 percent of his threes from behind the arc for his career. Overall, Feddersen is a player who brings value in nearly every aspect of the game and should help to fill the frontcourt holes that Colorado has.

Nov 30, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Albany Great Danes forward Justin Neely (33) takes a shot over Georgetown Hoyas forward Thomas Sorber (35) during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Neely also brings the ability to be versatile and can be a great interior presence for Colorado. Last season with UNC Greensboro, Neely averaged 17.9 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game.

Standing at 6-6 and 220 pounds, Neely brings great versatility and effort on the interior as a defender, rebounder, and scorer. Regardless of how the game flows, Neely has the potential to make an impact for Colorado with his ability to make an impact on both ends of the floor.

The two areas Neely could make the biggest impact on are his rebounding on both ends of the floor and his ability to be a solid scorer from the interior.

With the additions of Gomez, Feddersen, and Neely, it seems that Boyle and the Buffaloes are trending in the right direction to fill their needs in the frontcourt and be a very competitive team in the Big 12 next season.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook for the latest news.