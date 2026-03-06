Colorado Buffaloes' March Madness Chances Impacted by Big 12 Tournament Win

It was icky, gray and hard as glass, but all Colorado Buffaloes women's basketball needed was a win on Thursday.

The No. 6-seeded Buffs defeated the No. 11-seeded Kansas Jayhawks in the second round of the Big 12 tournament, 55-48. Neither offense flowed well, but ferocious defense from coach JR Payne's squad drummed up a victory that could punch its ticket to the NCAA Tournament.

Colorado Wins Big 12 Tournament Brawl

Colorado Buffaloes forward Anaëlle Dutat (15) points towards the bench after scoring against Kansas Jayhawks during the second round game of the Big 12 Tournament inside T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri on Thursday, March 5, 2026. | Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Colorado (21-10, 11-7 Big 12) took a lead eight minutes in and kept it for good, holding a solid cushion over the Jayhawks (19-13, 8-10 Big 12). However, none of the Buffs' starters reached double-digit points, as KU's defense also proved tough to handle.

It erased their ability to pull away, but the Buffaloes found enough buckets through balance and physicality. The Jayhawk offense didn't have as many answers for a scrum of fouls and miscues, shooting just 11-for-36 (30.6 percent) through three quarters.

"I said to the team after, it sure wasn't pretty, but in March, it doesn't have to be pretty," Payne said. "As long as it goes in the win column."

Subpar performances on the glass to end the regular season didn't deter the Buffs in Kansas City. They maximized their length, winning the rebound battle 39-25 with six different players grabbing four or more. Long-distance shooting made another difference, as they made 43 percent of their 3s (6-for-14)

Colorado Buffaloes forward Logyn Greer (11) blocks a shot by Kansas Jayhawks forward Lilly Meister (52) during the second round game of the Big 12 Tournament inside T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri on Thursday, March 5, 2026. | Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Colorado's defense was suffocating down low, especially against Big 12 Freshman of the Year forward Jaliya Davis. The forward rotation of Greer, Jade Masogayo, Tabitha Betson and Jade Crook limited her to a season-low eight points with no field goals until the fourth quarter. Davis also committed a game-high six turnovers.

The Buffs had their fair share of self-inflicted wounds, racking up eight giveaways in the first quarter and quickly finding key contributors in foul trouble. But depth and intensity commanded the lead, as an 11-2 run in the second period dissected KU's zone defense and saw nine different players finish the half with points.

"Our team's composure and organization were really good against the zone," Payne said. "It's something we've prioritized over the past few weeks."

Colorado Buffaloes guard Desiree Wooten (3) slaps hands with Colorado Buffaloes forward Logyn Greer (11) during the second round game of the Big 12 Tournament inside T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri on Thursday, March 5, 2026. | Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kansas never got closer than four back, as timely 3s and tough makes inside kept Colorado humming. Guard S'Mya Nichols (14 points) fought through an ankle injury to keep the Jayhawks within reach, but they couldn't string together scores and stops.

Throughout a rough-and-tumble final quarter, Greer and Wooten hit climactic 3-pointers and kept KU scorers at bay. The Buffaloes struggled to finish Kansas off with 5-of-10 shooting from the free-throw line, but the lead held.

Greer had a career-high four blocks on the night, two of which came in the fourth. The Big 12 All-Freshman selection also tied for team-highs with 10 points and six rebounds.

"When I have a list of play calls, there's a lot of them that are designed for her, or for when she's in the game, because I trust her that much," Payne said.

Colorado's NCAA Tournament Spot Secure?

Colorado Buffaloes players react to a call against Kansas Jayhawks during the second round game of the Big 12 Tournament inside T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri on Thursday, March 5, 2026. | Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Colorado now advances to the Big 12 quarterfinals to face the No. 3-seeded and AP No. 20-ranked Baylor Bears (24-7, 13-5 Big 12). BU beat the Buffs in Waco, but not before another slugfest that proved both teams could win under different circumstances.

It's been a wild Big 12 tournament thus far, with each team that had a first-round bye losing to lower seeds until the Buffaloes snapped the streak. And on Thursday, Payne's squad added to a postseason resume that might've been unworthy without its win. It was sheer relief.

As of Thursday morning, Colorado was among bracketology's "Last Four In" for March Madness. Despite an upset of Iowa State by Arizona State, one of the "First Four Out," ESPN's Charlie Creme believes that all the Buffs needed to punch their ticket to the Big Dance was one win in the Big 12 tournament. They got it, and now can face the rest of the field under less pressure.

Tip-off against Baylor, where a win would truly affirm Colorado's spot, is set for Friday at 7 p.m. MT (ESPN+).