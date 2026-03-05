Colorado Women's Basketball Coach JR Payne Approaching History With New Extension

Colorado Buffaloes women's basketball coach JR Payne isn't going anywhere.

On Wednesday, Payne signed a three-year contract extension to remain in Boulder through the 2030-31 season. It also gave her a raise of $100,000 per year, lifting her annual salary to $830,000. She was already the second-longest tenured coach in team history and under contract until 2028, but athletic director Fernando Lovo only needed a few months to lock her in for the long haul.

JR Payne Receives Contract Extension, Raise

Colorado basketball coach JR Payne during the Sweet 16 game against Iowa's during the NCAA college basketball tournament at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA on Friday, March 24, 2023. | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

In her 10th season as head coach, Payne has a record of 184-126. She's led Colorado to three NCAA Tournaments, including back-to-back Sweet Sixteen appearances in 2023 and '24.

Despite a recent stumble, Payne has overseen the Buffaloes' fifth consecutive 20-win season in 2025-26. She's just the second coach in program history to accomplish that, the first since Ceal Barry led it from 1991-97.

In many ways, Payne is establishing herself as Colorado's greatest women's basketball coach other than Barry. She guided the Buffs from Pac-12 doldrums to a national power in a few short years, peaking at No. 3 in an AP poll during the 2023-24 season.

Colorado was Payne's first Power Five job opportunity, and she quickly lived up to it. Her Buffaloes are notorious for playing up to competition, displaying a selfless, defense-based approach and making more out of less.

Mar 7, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach JR Payne looks on during the first quarter against the TCU Horned Frogs at T-Mobile Center. | Amy Kontras-Imagn Images

She coached forward Mya Hollingshed, the eighth pick in the 2022 WNBA Draft, and guard Jaylyn Sherrod, who became the first Buff to win a WNBA championship in her rookie year with the New York Liberty.

"CU is a truly special place, and I’m proud of what we have been able to accomplish together — both on the court and in the classroom," Payne said in a release. "Our student-athletes continue to represent this university with excellence, character, and pride. I’m excited for what lies ahead and look forward to continuing to build something meaningful for our program, our university, and the Boulder community.”

This season, the Buffs are gunning for a return to March Madness. Colorado has remained on the NCAA Tournament bubble for most of the year and has an important Big 12 Tournament run ahead. As the tourney's No. 6 seed, they'll play either Kansas or UCF in Kansas City, Missouri, on Thursday at 7 p.m. MT (ESPN+).

Fernando Lovo's First Big Move

Feb 7, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes athletic director Fernando Lovo during the first half against the Arizona State Sun Devils at the CU Events Center. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The move to re-up Payne was also new Colorado Athletic Director Fernando Lovo's first splash since taking the position in December. He announced the move after unanimous approval from the CU Board of Regents.

“Coach Payne has been the model of consistently sustained excellence here at Colorado, and I’m thrilled that she will be leading our program for years to come,” Lovo said. “Coach Payne’s teams embody her personality of grit, resilience, toughness, and integrity, but this extension is also emblematic of her role as a tremendous leader and mentor for our student-athletes.”

Chancellor Justin Schwartz also chimed in, highlighting Payne's commitment to success on and off the court.

“Coach Payne has built a program that is focused on success not only on the court but in the classroom and community — developing student-athletes who excel in their sport and in life beyond athletics,” he said. “Her commitment to shaping outstanding individuals is remarkable, and I am so pleased she will continue to lead our Buffs in the years ahead.”