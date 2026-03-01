Colorado Women's Basketball's NCAA Tournament Chances Impacted by Latest Loss

In a game Colorado Buffaloes women's basketball desperately needed to cement an NCAA Tournament spot, coach JR Payne's Buffs capsized in the fourth quarter and fell to the BYU Cougars on Saturday, 75-62. Now, they'll need to get it together before a Big 12 tournament that's now vital for their chances of advancing into March Madness.

Colorado Unravels Against BYU

Colorado basketball coach JR Payne during the Sweet 16 game against Iowa in the NCAA college basketball tournament at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA on Friday, March 24, 2023 | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Buffaloes had a surefire ticket to the NCAA Tournament in their palms, leading by eight before the final period. But they got outscored 27-6, shooting 2-for-15 and 0-for-8 from 3, while star guard Delaney Gibb powered BYU ahead with 15 points. She had 26 points to lead all scorers.

Buffs guard Desiree Wooten tied a career-high 25 points, carrying her team through a troubling first half but dissipating in the fourth. She went 0-for-5 and 0-for-3 on 3-pointers after shooting 8-for-11 through 30 minutes.

Between the first, second and final quarters, the Buffs shot just 13-for-46 (28 percent). While they surged ahead in the third off 10-for-11 shooting, poor execution from last Tuesday's loss to Utah carried over when it mattered most. And contrary to the norm, they were out-hustled.

"I'm not concerned about the future, I'm just concerned about why did it happen," Payne said. "The film will be very telling. I actually thought they played harder than we did, which I don't think I've ever said about our ball club. I think there were loose balls that they beat us to and things like that. So obviously they played a great game and congrats to them and that's awesome, but I definitely am disappointed with our effort in spots, not overall."

Louisville’s Skylar Jones is in a tug-o-war for the ball against Colorado’s Anaëlle Dutat Wednesday night at KFC Yum! Center. November 12, 2025 | Scott Utterback/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After just six turnovers through three periods, Colorado had four in the first two minutes of the fourth. Miscues piled up late, as Gibb got to the line for five free throws. Senior forwards sweltered, as Jade Masogayo didn't attempt a shot, scored only two points and dealt with foul trouble, while Anäelle Dutat matched a season-low with three rebounds and committed five turnovers.

BYU limited the Buffs to 20 points in the paint and committed just eight turnovers. The Cougars shot 8-for-12 in the fourth en route to their third straight win to end their season and skyrocket into the NCAA Tournament conversation.

Colorado Can't Escape Bubble

Mar 7, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; TCU Horned Frogs center Sedona Prince (13) blocks a shot by Colorado Buffaloes forward Jade Masogayo (14) during the third quarter at T-Mobile Center. | Amy Kontras-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, Colorado's hopes to get back into March Madness can't rest. It looked to be a shoo-in after eight wins in nine games, including upsets of No. 14 TCU and No. 20 Texas Tech, but back-to-back gut punches will damage the NCAA selection committee's opinion.

The Buffaloes finished their regular season 20-10, 11-7 in Big 12 play. Losing to BYU dropped them to sixth place in the conference, but a loss by Texas Tech can boost their seeding to fifth for next week's Big 12 tournament. The Lady Raiders face Arizona State on Sunday.

Colorado will likely start postseason play next Thursday in Kansas City, Missouri. The bubble is jam-packed with Big 12 sides, so the Buffs still have a chance to directly prove superiority.

Still, they must rekindle a spark with time running out. Colorado went through the wringer to get its season rolling, but just like that, brought another rigorous journey to the Big Dance upon itself.