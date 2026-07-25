Tad Boyle, Eric Jacobsen Pull Back the Curtain on Purdue Non-Conference Game

The Colorado Buffaloes announced on July 16 that they will face the Purdue Boilermakers in the Indy Classic at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Dec. 19, 2026. It will be the most daunting game of CU’s non-conference schedule, and the most important of that stretch for more reasons than one.

In exclusive interviews with Colorado Buffaloes on SI, Colorado coach Tad Boyle and center Eric Jacobsen previewed the contest. For Boyle, it’s a litmus test of his team ahead of Big 12 play, but for Jacobsen, it’s a family affair with major stakes.

What Playing the Purdue Boilermakers Means to Tad Boyle

Feb 21, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Tad Boyle reacts in the second half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Scheduling the Boilermakers in what will essentially be a road game for the Buffs takes some guts. Purdue finished ranked No. 6 in the AP Poll last season and made it to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament. Additionally, Gainbridge Fieldhouse has 3,034 more seats than the Boilermakers’ usual home, Mackey Arena. More than likely, nearly all of those additional seats will also be filled with Purdue fans.

But Boyle isn’t scared of the competition that faces his team in Indianapolis, as he views it as a necessary test of the progress of their development. With the Buffs’ Big 12 schedule lying just on the other side of the Indy Classic, it’ll serve as a status report, regardless of the result.

“It’ll tell us at that point in time where we are relative to being ready to play in the Big 12,” Boyle said. “Win or lose, you’ve got to be ready to hook it up against a legitimate, traditional top 20 team, and a big-time Big Ten team. So we’ll find out a lot about ourselves in that game, for sure.”

Eric Jacobsen’s Family Affair Against Purdue Boilermakers

Purdue Boilermakers center Daniel Jacobsen (12) practices ahead of a NCAA Tournament first round game against the Queens University of Charlotte Royals on Thursday, March 19, 2026, at Enterprise Center in St. Louis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

But while Boyle is focused on the status of the team, Jacobsen will be focused on a particular matchup. His brother, Daniel, is a 7-4 center for the Boilermakers and is entering his junior season. Jacobsen will be able to match up against his brother in the frontcourt, an opportunity not many college basketball players ever have. For them, their team’s record isn’t all that’s at stake, as this is an instance of the ultimate bragging rights.’

Despite Daniel having the experience advantage, his younger brother isn’t backing down from the competition.

“We’ve talked about it a little bit,” Eric Jacobsen said. “We’re both really excited; my parents are really excited, so I’m really just looking forward to it.”

What a Win vs. Purdue Boilermakers Would Mean for Colorado Buffaloes

Jan 29, 2026; Ames, Iowa, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Tad Boyle watches his team play the Iowa State Cyclones during the second half at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the team as a whole, the Indy Classic could quite possibly be the biggest game on its schedule. The Buffs’ Big 12 schedule isn’t quite as daunting as it was in 2025, and while the storylines of the season may change this outlook, Purdue is in the upper echelon of teams Colorado will face in 2026.

If Colorado could sneak out a win against a team like Purdue in that hostile of an environment, it’ll demand national attention. The Buffaloes are a major underdog this year, given their major roster overhaul. For every underdog that finds success, there comes a moment where it kicks the big dog out of the yard. If Colorado hopes to find success in 2026, beating Purdue would be a surefire way to ensure it.

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