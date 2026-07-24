Tad Boyle Shares First Impressions of Colorado's Freshman Class

The Colorado Buffaloes built their roster around a class of seven incoming freshmen for the 2026 season. The group will be vital to the Buffs’ long-term success and will likely play a role in their immediate success in the coming campaign.

In an exclusive interview with Colorado Buffaloes on SI's Liam Howard, coach Tad Boyle gave his early assessment of the large freshman class, and he had positive feedback. Despite the overall lack of time he’s had to evaluate the group, the early signs are promising for the group’s first season in Boulder.

Why the Colorado Buffaloes’ freshman class has flown under the radar

Mar 8, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Tad Boyle during a timeout in the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Of the seven freshmen that Colorado added in 2026, only one was rated by any of the major recruiting sites. Boyle is known for his excellent recruiting, so most fans have known that the scouts must be missing something with his new group. He gave insight into what that is, and even though he is taking his time to evaluate their level of play, it jumped out to him.

“Their work ethic and their coachability have been fantastic,” Boyle said. “With freshmen, it takes time; you don’t want to make snap judgements and you want to let the process play itself out. We’ll have a much better feel for where these guys are come November…These freshmen are going to be a good class, there’s no doubt about it. They did fly under the radar, and that’s okay, but hopefully they have chips on their shoulders and they’re ready to roll.”

Why Tad Boyle is taking his time with Colorado Buffaloes’ freshmen

Feb 11, 2026; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Tad Boyle looks at the scoreboard in the fist half of the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Boyle is being intentional in his hesitancy to evaluate his freshman class’s level of play in summer workouts. This is due to the lack of time they’ve had together, and the subsequent lack of comfortability they’re bound to be experiencing.

“Everyone learns at a different pace, picks things up differently,” Boyle said. “We’re introducing a lot of new concepts for these guys…I don’t make snap judgements in the summer on freshmen, but I like this class, I like their competitiveness, they’ve spent a lot of time together off the court, they’re becoming a close unit, which is always important….We’re going to need a handful of those freshmen to step up and help us this year.”

The abnormal chemistry of the Colorado Buffaloes’ freshman class

Mar 7, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Tad Boyle reacts in the first half against the Arizona Wildcats at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The chemistry that the group has formed off the court is what has given him most of his confidence thus far. Although he’s saving talent evaluations for the fall, he hasn’t been able to help but notice how close the group has gotten to one another in such a short time.

“[The team chemistry] is good,” Boyle said. “We’ve done a lot of things off the court for these guys to do together. Chemistry is certainly built on the court, and we’re going to be on the court with them as much as we can, but I think the real chemistry is built off the court when these guys are hanging out…We’ve got good guys on this team from great families, great people…that I love coaching. They’ll make Buff Nation proud this year, I really believe that.”

As the Buffaloes approach a season with many question marks surrounding their roster, the unpredictable freshman class hopes to have the needed answers. If their trajectory continues in the manner that Boyle has observed thus far, they’ll have no issue doing so.

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