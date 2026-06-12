Colorado's Big 12 Home and Road Opponents for the Upcoming Season

The Colorado Buffaloes men’s basketball team has their home and road opponents in Big 12 conference play set for the 2026-27 season. The Buffs are seeking return to March Madness.

Colorado Buffaloes Big 12 Home and Road Opponents

Feb 14, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Tad Boyle as seen during the first half against the BYU Cougars at the Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

Home:

Arizona State Sun Devils

Baylor Bears

BYU Cougars

Cincinnati Bearcats

Houston Cougars

Iowa State Cyclones

Texas Tech Red Raiders

Utah Utes

West Virginia Mountaineers

Road:

Arizona Wildcats

Baylor Bears

Houston Cougars

Kansas Jayhawks

Kansas State Wildcats

Oklahoma State Cowboys

TCU Honored Frogs

UCF Knights

Utah Utes

The three teams in the conference that the Buffs will play both at home and on the road are Baylor, Houston, and Utah.

Colorado Seeking NCAA Tournament Return

Feb 14, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Tad Boyle looks on during the second half against the BYU Cougars at the Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

Colorado has missed the tournament in both seasons since returning to the Big 12 conference. Part of the reason for this is just how strong the Big 12 is. Being as far below .500 as Colorado has been the last two seasons in conference play will more often than not result in missing the big dance.

In 2025-26, Colorado got off to a hot start in non-conference play. The Buffs were 8-0 out of the gates in and looked like they had a real chance to get back to the NCAA Tournament after missing it in 2025. Things began to fall apart right before conference play got underway.

Colorado lost three of their final games in non-conference play to the Colorado State Rams, Stanford Cardinal, and North Colorado Bears. They entered league play with a record of 10-3. Things did not get easier.

Being in arguably the best basketball conference in the country, there’s not exactly any easy wins on the schedule. The Buffs ended up going 7-11 in Big 12 play, finishing with in overall record of 17-16 for the season.

Colorado accepted an invitation to the second annual College Basketball Crown tournament in Las Vegas. They lost their first game there in the quarterfinal to the Oklahoma Sooners.

Feb 25, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Tad Boyle reacts in the second half against the Kansas State Wildcats at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Buffs now look ahead to the 2026-27 season, where it will be a completely new-look team under coach Tad Boyle. Boyle has been the coach of the Buffs since the 2010-2011 season. He has led Colorado to the NCAA Tournament six times.

Some good news for Colorado regarding their tournament hopes is that the field will be expanding from 68 teams to 76 in 2027. This is to the dismay of many college basketball fans, as they believe this will make the regular season mean even less and to an extent, the opening round of the tournament.

However, Colorado will have a better chance to make it in now with the additional eight at-large bids into the field.

During the offseason, the Buffaloes were busy in the transfer portal. Colorado has three incoming transfers and they are all listed as three-star forwards by 247Sports: David Gomez, Noah Feddersen, and Justin Neely.

On the flip side, the Buffs saw nine players from their 2025-26 team leave in the transfer portal.

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