The Colorado Buffaloes suffered one of their ugliest losses in recent memory on Wednesday, falling to the Portland Pilots 77-74 in upset fashion. Colorado was given an 89.6 percent chance to win, according to ESPN Analytics, making it an unexpected loss of epic proportions.

After this crushing defeat, the Buffaloes are left to pick up the pieces, aiming to recover from a 2-3 start. These three takeaways will be key as they move forward and face even tougher competition.

Desperate need for a preparation change

Nov 14, 2026; Providence, RI, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Tad Boyle looks on during the first half of the game against the Providence Friars at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Buffaloes were off to another slow start in this game, and at this point, it's no coincidence. This has become an ugly pattern for Colorado, as it was unable to recover from the hole it dug itself in the first half for the third time in five games. The Buffaloes’ cohesion is a deeper issue than something that can be changed in the starting lineup, and it’s an issue that coach Tad Boyle takes responsibility for.

“I’d be happy for my guys if I was the coach at Portland, but then I’d say, ‘How bad is Colorado? How poorly coached are they?’” Boyle said. “...I’ve done such a bad job with this group up to this point defensively, I can’t tell you. I’m just sick to my stomach. I’m sick for our fans; I’m sick for Buff Nation. I’m really disappointed.”

Colorado desperately needs a change in its routine and preparation. Something the Buffs’ football team has experimented with is practicing at a time most relevant to when the team has to play that week. Boyle and the Buffs basketball team hold practice from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m., as it stands, so it’s understandable to think that the players may begin to get tired at a 7 p.m. tip-off.

The Buffaloes have nearly a week to prep for the Acrisure series, and they desperately need to get a hold of that preparation in that time.

Not shooting like a Power Five team

Nov 14, 2026; Providence, RI, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Ian Inman (0) shoots the ball during the second half of the game against the Providence Friars at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Additionally, Colorado is simply not shooting like a Big 12 or even a Power Five team right now. The Buffaloes have shot an abysmal 48-of-124 from the field, or 38.7 percent, in their losses to Portland and the Providence Friars.

While most teams will say that they can live with missed shots as long as they’re getting open looks, this issue is becoming Colorado’s undoing. Boyle is seemingly in the same boat, attributing the Buffs’ struggles to poor offensive rebounding and defense.

“I thought, for the most part, the threes we got were wide open,” Boyle said. “... That’s just the kind of night it was for us; the threes weren’t going. But when the threes aren’t going… you’ve got to figure out a way to win this game on the offensive glass."

"When they don’t make threes, we can’t win a game because we can’t guard anybody and we can’t offensive rebound, because we don’t have that identity; we don’t have that part of our DNA yet," he added. "That falls on me.”

Regardless, Colorado won’t be able to contend in the Big 12 if it continues shooting at this rate. So, as fundamental as it may sound, the Buffs may just need some extensive time in shootarounds over the next week.

One-on-one defense needs major improvements

Nov 14, 2026; Providence, RI, USA; Providence Friars guard Gavin Hightower (9) drives the ball against Colorado Buffaloes guard Barrington Hargress (24) during the first half at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But Boyle’s comments about the Buffaloes’ defense certainly rang true in this game. Colorado’s one-on-one defense at the rim, particularly from its backcourt, was dismal.

Portland was without its top scorer, forward James O’Donnell, who averages 18 points per game this season. But even with his absence, Colorado was being put in the blender down low by guards Jaxon Olvera and RJ Nance Jr.

“We just didn’t guard,” said Colorado forward Justin Neely postgame. “It was as simple as that. They got open shots and made some tough ones as well. But defensively, we weren’t where we were supposed to be.”

The Buffaloes face a Power Five test in the Stanford Cardinal on Tuesday, and unless it gets some serious work done on these fundamental issues, it is going to be a long Thanksgiving week for the Black and Gold.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook for the latest news.