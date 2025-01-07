Colorado vs. UCF: How to Watch, Game time and TV
The Colorado Buffaloes find themselves at a pivotal point early in the 2024-25 season as they re-enter Big 12 Conference play. Sitting at 9-4 overall but winless in their first two conference games, the Buffaloes are aiming to avoid their first 0-3 conference start since the 2016-17 season. Their recent 81-61 loss to Arizona State marked their first true road game of the year, and Colorado is eager to rebound and regain momentum as they push further into the season.
Returning to the Big 12 for the first time since 2011, Colorado’s re-entry into the conference carries a mix of nostalgia and challenge. The Buffaloes were charter members when the Big Eight merged with teams from the Southwest Conference to form the Big 12 in 1996. Their last stint in the league under coach Tad Boyle saw them finish with a strong 24-win season and a trip to the NIT semifinals. Boyle’s experience and steady leadership remain crucial as the team navigates the demands of conference play.
Colorado’s offensive production has been respectable, averaging 74.9 points per game while shooting 46.3 percent from the field. However, their defense allows 70.2 points per game, exposing areas that need tightening as they face the rigors of Big 12 competition. Despite some inconsistencies, the Buffaloes have shown resilience, overcoming double-digit deficits in three victories, including notable comebacks against Pacific and Eastern Washington.
Key contributors this season include the trio of graduate transfers who have quickly made their mark. Andrej Jakimovski, a former Washington State standout, averages 11 points per game and is approaching the 1,000-point milestone for his collegiate career. His clutch performance against UConn at the Maui Invitational, where he hit the game-winning shot, showcased his ability to perform under pressure. Jakimovski’s contributions on both ends of the floor make him a vital piece for the Buffaloes.
Elijah Malone, the NAIA’s top player last season, has provided a significant inside presence, leading Colorado in shooting percentage (63.7%) while averaging 11.2 points per game. His efficiency around the rim and reliability at the free-throw line add critical depth to Colorado’s frontcourt. Trevor Baskin, a Division II All-American, leads the team in rebounding (6.5 rpg) and blocks, adding an essential defensive element to the lineup. Baskin’s double-double performance against Arizona State highlighted his growing role in the team’s structure.
NFL analyst says Shedeur Sanders isn't a lock as a first-rounder in 2025
Julian Hammond III remains the steady hand in the backcourt, leading the team with 12.7 points and 3.5 assists per game. His shooting prowess, particularly from the free-throw line (93.1%), provides a dependable scoring option. Hammond’s performance at the Maui Invitational, where he averaged 17 points per game, underscores his importance as the Buffaloes’ most experienced player.
Sophomore RJ Smith’s return from injury has been another bright spot, adding scoring depth and efficient shooting from long range. His performance against Iowa State demonstrated his potential to be an X-factor as the season progresses.
Nike sets release date for Deion Sanders' signature Diamond Turf original
As the Buffaloes prepare to face UCF, they’ll need to focus on defensive consistency and maintaining composure late in games. UCF, led by Keyshawn Hall and Darius Johnson, presents a formidable challenge, especially with Johnson’s defensive prowess and the Knights’ strong free-throw shooting. The Buffaloes must rely on their core contributors and the resilience they’ve shown to turn the tide in conference play and build on their non-conference successes.