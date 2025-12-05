What Jordan Seaton, Omarion Miller's Big 12 Honors Mean For Colorado's Offseason

Six Colorado Buffaloes garnered Big 12 honors on Thursday, four of whom could be back for more.

Offensive tackle Jordan Seaton and wide receiver Omarion Miller were named to the All-Big 12 Second Team after excellent seasons amid the chaos of coach Deion Sanders' offense.

Safety Tawfiq Byard, cornerback Preston Hodge and punter Damon Greaves earned all-conference honorable mentions after becoming bright spots for the Buffs' defense and special teams. Defensive end London Merritt was also an honorable mention, but for Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year.

Jordan Seaton, Five Other Buffs Receive Big 12 Recognition

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive tackle Jordan Seaton (77) during the spring game at Folsom Field. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Seaton allowed just two sacks and five quarterback hurries over 328 pass protection snaps. However, he missed Colorado's final three games with an unspecified foot injury.

Red lights have flickered that he could enter the transfer portal to compete for a national title in his likely final season before the NFL, as Colorado's struggles have for many. But for the Buffaloes' best all-around player and preseason All-Big 12 selection, quarterback Julian Lewis may be Boulder's saving grace.

Seaton heading elsewhere would spark intense soul searching for "Coach Prime," but the back-to-back Buffalo Golden Heart Award winner has established himself under the Flatirons enough to keep Colorado fans' faith.

Entering next season, his relationship with Lewis will be paramount in making the Buffs' offense click. He'll enter a third consecutive season with an entirely different offensive line around him, so Sanders hopes that his talent can again attract soon-to-be transfers.

MORE: Why Colorado Fans Shouldn't Panic Over Deion Sanders' Small Recruiting Class

MORE: Deion Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes Receiving Major Recruiting Boost

MORE: What Concerning Financial Report Means For Future Of Deion Sanders, Colorado

Omarion Miller Key To Colorado's Offensive Turnaround?

Oct 25, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Omarion Miller (4) is tackled by Utah Utes defensive back JC Hart (14) during the second half at Rice-Eccles Stadium. | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Miller put up long-awaited star numbers, amassing 808 yards and eight touchdowns as a junior. Both marks were good for fifth in the Big 12.

He carried the load for Colorado's air attack, as the Buffaloes' second-leading receiver in Joseph Williams finished with over 300 fewer yards and four fewer touchdowns. Many highly anticipated receivers didn't pan out in the Buffs' offense, but Miller was a mainstay at the top.

Miller's talent and connection with Lewis can carry forward how the Buffs operate in the future, as a go-to target will work wonders for the freshman's comfort. With the reported hire of Brennan Marion as Colorado's next offensive coordinator, a "Go-Go" pace could help both.

Deion Sanders' Future Foundation

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the first quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

While Greaves and Hodge are set to graduate, Seaton, Miller, Merritt and Byard are poised to be what Coach Prime can build around going forward. While experience is soon to be pursued in the portal, these rising upperclassmen will dictate Colorado's uncertain direction.

Byard was one of Colorado's true locker room leaders, and with a slew of outgoing seniors, attitude is everything. Merritt emerged as a dynamic bruiser on an otherwise sluggish defensive line and stands as the brightest potential returner within the Buffs' front seven.

Alongside several other promising youngsters such as Lewis, Williams, running back Micah Welch, and defensive lineman defensive linemen Brandon Davis-Swain alongside Alexander McPherson, the future can be bright in Boulder. Coach Prime has a tall task through the portal, but increments of what can contend in the volatile Big 12 are there.