Colorado’s Cody Williams to enter 2024 NBA Draft
Colorado forward Cody Williams will set his sights on a professional career after declaring for the 2024 NBA Draft on Monday. The former McDonald’s All-American is an expected lottery pick, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
Williams looks to follow in his brother Jalen's footsteps in the league. The Oklahoma City Thunder star is in the midst of a first round playoff series with the New Orleans Pelicans. He was also a lottery pick for OKC and went 12th overall in the 2022 NBA Draft.
The freshman forward spent an injury-ridden season with Colorado and saw action in 24 games. He averaged 11.9 points per game, 55.2% shooting from the field and three rebounds per game. Williams had a career-high 23 points against the Oregon Ducks. Marquette coach Shaka Smart said Williams was "probably the best young player" in basketball before the March Madness matchup last month.
If Williams does end up being a lottery pick, he’ll be the first Buffs player to do so since Chauncey Billups was selected third overall by the Boston Celtics in the 1997 NBA draft. Even so, the future Hall-of-Famer wasn't nationally known the way Williams is currently.
The 2024 NBA Draft begins on June 26th at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET and will be available on ABC & ESPN (Available on Fubo).