Colorado’s KJ Simpson impresses at 2024 NBA Draft Combine
Despite being one of the smallest players on the court, former Colorado guard KJ Simpson left a big impression on NBA scouts at last week’s Draft Combine. The 6-foot-1point guard from West Hills, Calif. is one of three Colorado Buffaloes -- small forward Cody Williams, and power forward Tristan da Silva, -- expected to be selected in next month’s draft.
Simpson was among eight players who increased their draft stock at the combine, according to 247Sports Director of Scouting Adam Finkelstein. “When the games began and most of the projected first-rounders opted out, Simpson was the first player to really separate himself from the field,” he wrote.
“He went for 16 points on Day 1, showing the same aggressive attack we saw this year at Colorado, and followed that up with 11 points, seven rebounds, and four assists on Wednesday. Simpson is also drawing rave Reviews in the interview process. Overall, his size is a concern and scouts are also intrigued to see if the massive shooting gains he showed this year are sustainable, but his pace, aggression, and ability to assert himself were all talking points.”
Yahoo Sports NBA Draft analyst Krysten Peek also highlighted Simpson’s strong play. “Simpson was one of the best guards on the court.” Peek wrote. “During Tuesday's scrimmage, he was arguably the best player on the court with the way he controlled the game and made consistent, smart decisions offensively. At 6-1, he has great body control around the rim and can create enough separation off the dribble to shoot 3s.”
Simpson also wowed during the testing portion of the combine, putting up a 40.5” max vertical leap, tied with USC’s Bronny James for second among guards. Prior to last week’s combine, Simpson was projected by many to be a second-round pick, with Williams and da Silva going in the first-round. Following the combine, it’s possible all three Buffaloes are first-round selections.
Since 2010, when Tad Boyle took over in Boulder, seven different Colorado Buffaloes have been selected in the NBA Draft. The 2024 NBA Draft will be held June 26-27. It’ll mark the first time the draft will use a two-night format.