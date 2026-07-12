Colorado Forward Rider Portela Offers Honest Perspective on Justin Neely's Leadership

As the Colorado Buffaloes have been navigating the restless waters of building team chemistry with 10 newcomers, leaders have begun to emerge. For freshman forward Rider Portela, the teammate standing out as a leader thus far has been fellow forward Justin Neely.

Neely transferred to Colorado for his final year of eligibility following a first-team All-SoCon season with the UNC Greensboro Spartans in 2025. Portela was the Buffaloes’ highest-rated commitment by all major recruiting sites, so his development will be of paramount importance. Here’s a look at how Neely has assisted in that department during the offseason and how he can continue to in 2026.

Rider Portela Speaks on What Makes Justin Neely a Good Leader

Sunnyslope Vikings guard Rider Portela (15) drives past Millennium Tigers forward DJ Spencer (11) during their game at Sunnyslope High School on Jan. 21, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

When asked who has emerged as a leader for Colorado in an exclusive interview with Colorado Buffaloes on SI, Portela pointed to Neely for good reason. The fifth-year senior has been unfazed by the transition to the Power Five level and has helped his less-experienced teammates navigate that transition.

“I think Justin is a great [leader] right now,” Portela said. “He’s been talkative. He gets everything going, and he locks us in when we get off track during practice. I think that’s going to take us a long way, especially going into the season.”

After Neely committed to Colorado, coach Tad Boyle revealed that the forward’s character caught his eye during his visit to Boulder.

"We always ask kids, especially ones in the portal, 'What are you looking for?'" Boyle said. "Justin's answer was 'I want to go somewhere where we can win.' And that's a very unique answer. A lot of kids say, 'I'm looking for the best fit' or 'I'm looking for a place to play.' There are a lot of different ways to answer that question, but very few kids answer with 'I want to win, and to me, when you talk about an 'it' factor, you talk about a value system that aligns, and that's exactly what we're looking for as well."

Now, Neely’s character is benefiting the team exactly as he’d hoped.

Justin Neely Reveals How He Hopes to Lead the Colorado Buffaloes

Dec 10, 2024; Syracuse, New York, USA; Albany Great Danes forward Justin Neely (12) drives the ball past Syracuse Orange center Eddie Lampkin Jr. (44) in the first half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

But for as much of a leader as Neely is with his voice, he’s proven that he can lead through production as well. He led the Spartans in nearly every statistical category in 2025, averaging 17.9 points, 2.4 assists and 0.9 steals per game, all of which were team-highs.

But no stat was more impressive than his rebounding, as he averaged 11.5 boards per game. That number not only led his team, but was also good for second-best in Division I. Neely points to rebounding as a way that he can be a leader for the Buffaloes.

“That’s part of what I do,” Neely said. “I came here to help impact the game as much as I can, and that’s a way that I can lead. Hopefully, I can inspire the other guys to join the party and get some rebounds as well.”

How Justin Neely Can Help Rider Portela’s Development

Nov 30, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Albany Great Danes forward Justin Neely (33) shoots the ball against Georgetown Hoyas forward Drew Fielder (20) during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

As Portela gets acclimated to Colorado’s system, Neely can help him prepare for the competition he’ll face in the Big 12.

The conference is known for its powerful bigs, and playing in a Big 12 frontcourt is no easy task. This can be especially true for players like Portela, who are relatively undersized at their positions.

However, as a somewhat undersized forward himself, Neely can help Portela to adopt a style of play that will be effective at the Big 12 level. Portela will likely need to take on a good chunk of the rebounding duties when Neely leaves the program, so he can learn how to do so effectively from him before that day comes.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook for the latest news.