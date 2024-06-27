Orlando Magic select Tristan da Silva with No. 18 pick in 2024 NBA Draft
Tristan Da Silva was taken by the Orlando Magic with the eighteenth overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft on Wednesday night.
First and foremost, the Colorado big man has a fantastic story. Tristan’s brother, Oscar Da Silva, played for Stanford before Tristan ever made his way stateside. Colorado Coach Tad Boyle took interest in Oscar’s playing style, which led to an immediate interest in his younger brother, even without seeing him play.
Due to the fact of Tristan’s location, recruiting visits were difficult. After seeing enough of him play, Boyle did not hesitate to offer scholarship, despite a lack of basketball polish.
Da Silva committed to the Colorado Buffaloes as an unknown entity, hailing from Munich, Germany. Initially noted for his 6’8” frame, his potential was uncertain. As close to ‘sight unseen’ as you are likely to hear in the world of college recruiting.
Over the course of the next 4 years, Boyle and da Silva began a journey together. The Colorado coaching staff had a clear vision for his development. Da Silva first made an impact through his diligent defense and unselfish play, despite not being a prolific shooter or visibly skilled. His intuitive understanding of the game and occasional flashes of brilliance hinted at a promising future.
Boyle would continue to develop da Silva and he was willing to learn. In the subsequent offseason, his hard work paid off, establishing himself as a legitimate starter. His shooting improved significantly, and his confidence as a scorer and playmaker grew. Yet, he often needed encouragement from the coaching staff to assert himself offensively.
Over the next two years, da Silva transformed into an offensive cornerstone. While his tendency to play within the team’s system sometimes led to passivity, he gradually became more assertive, especially in his final fifteen games, where he averaged 17 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 2 assists per game, showcasing impressive shooting percentages.
Even in 2023-24 when the bulk of the offense ran through KJ Simpson, da Silva was still the steady hand. When he went down with a minor injury, the entire team had to adapt. Da Silva’s defining moment came during the NCAA Tournament, where his performance caught national attention. His versatility as a tall forward, combined with his ability to read defenses and make smart plays, made him a standout. His polished shooting, effective driving, and solid playmaking abilities further enhanced his profile. Despite his strengths, there are limitations to his game.
At 22, his athleticism is not top-notch, affecting his defense and rebounding. His preference for playing within the offense sometimes led to inconsistency in his aggressiveness, a trait that coaches had to actively manage.
Stylistically, da Silva is almost ideal for this new NBA, provided he continues to develop. Tristan is 6’8, 220-pounder with a near 7-foot wingspan. Da Silva is projected as a rotation wing in the NBA, likely starting on a majority of teams. His ability to play winning basketball, make smart cuts, and hit open shots makes him a valuable asset. If he can enhance his physical strength and quicken his decision-making, he has the potential to be a serviceable starter or a reliable bench player on a competitive team.
Da Silva is absolutely the kind of locker room and team guy almost every team should want. He also provides an ability to step in immediately and be productive. He has the skill set to be a future starting stretch four or even a primary three, an archetype that NBA GMs are always looking to add. He is a smart, levelheaded player who has the ability to manipulate defenders, create high percentage shots or even create for teammates.
If Tristan’s 2023-24 stat line was closer to 20/8/5, he would be a no question lottery pick and likely in the top 5-8. Due to a less than ideal senior season with some missed games, that is not the current reality. However, Tristan Da Silva has climbed more of the draft board than any other player in the field. In January, most draft pundits had him in the latter half of the second round.
As recently as June 25th NBA TV had him as high as 15th overall or one spot outside the lottery. As the draft unfolded, Tristan finds himself an Orlando Magic draftee with the 18th overall pick. A far cry from the 45-55 range he started at.
Despite his limitations, Da Silva’s journey from an unknown prospect to top 20 pick is without question due to his unwavering dedication.