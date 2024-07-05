Cam Ward tells Shedeur Sanders to stop BS'ing after bad workout in Miami
Shedeur Sanders decided to mix business with pleasure while enjoying the Fourth of July in South Florida.
The Colorado Buffaloes quarterback met up with Miami's Cam Ward and Virginia Tech's Kyron Drones to throw before setting sail on a yacht to watch fireworks. Sanders appeared to be cooked on the practice field amongst his rivals, which is a concerning sign heading toward next month's opener against North Dakota State.
Whether it was the excessive heat or lack of discipline, Ward gave Sanders an earful about his subpar performance, saying he wasn't focused and BS'ing via Well Off Media.
As for Ward, the Washington State transfer landed at Miami after pushing back NFL aspirations in January. He slated to be a third-to-fifth-round pick and wanted to improve his draft stock. He's one of the only QBs outside of Sanders who took a similar path in his career from an FCS school to a major Power Four program.
This marks the second noted workout this offseason with Sanders, Ward, and Drones. The trio share famed QB coach Darrell Colbert, who has been stationed with Sanders in Boulder. The future NFL passers will be part of the 2025 NFL Draft class with Sanders projected as a top five pick. Coach Prime's youngest son looks to build on a record-setting year at Colorado with 3,230 yards and 27 touchdowns.
Ward spent the previous two seasons at Washington State, starting all 25 games and throwing for nearly 7,000 yards, while accounting for 61 touchdowns. He put his name into the transfer portal before coming to the 'U'. Drones, who is Ward's cousin, threw for over 2,000 yards with 17 TDs and 3 INTs for the Hokies last season.
Sanders and the Buffs open the 2024 season with NDSU at Folsom Field on Thursday, August 29.