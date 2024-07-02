Where ESPN has Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter going in 2025 NFL mock draft
ESPN's Matt Miller released his initial 2025 NFL Draft predictions on Tuesday. There were a few takeaways from his top ten, including three quarterbacks off the board early. While He believes Georgia's Carson Beck will be the top overall pick to the New York Giants, Colorado's Shedeur Sanders is slotted at No. 2 with the Las Vegas Raiders trading up to get the Buffs "Grown" passer. Texas' Quinn Ewers lands at No. 10 overall to the New Orleans Saints.
What's most interesting with Miller's picks is Travis Hunter going No. 9 to the Arizona Cardinals. Colorado's two-way star is likely to be taken as a receiver and not a cornerback. However, Michigan defensive back Will Johnson is projected third overall to the Denver Broncos. In any regard, if Hunter does fall that low in the draft order, he would be an absolute steal for any team.
The 2025 NFL draft is still more than nine months away, but this initial look would be a success for the two standout Buffs. It's important to note, ESPN's draft order for this exercise comes from their own Football Power Index, which uses "thousands of simulations to predict the 2024 NFL season." In turn, that gives a 1-32 order, starting with the Patriots at No. 1. But New England trades with the Giants for Beck.
As for Sanders, the road toward the draft depends on how the 2024 season goes for Colorado. Miller wants to believe the hype, but there has to be more consistency with the Buffs going into the Big 12 next year.
"Sanders is a legitimate Heisman contender, if Colorado can string together some wins," Miller wrote. "His accuracy, toughness and poise would make him a rookie starter for the Raiders and give the offense some much-needed swagger. He threw 27 touchdown passes to three interceptions for the Buffaloes last year."
Colorado opens the 2024 football season with North Dakota State on August 29 (8 p.m. ET/ TV:ESPN).