Colin Cowherd rips Shedeur Sanders over backwards hat at Combine
Colin Cowherd has built a career on strong takes, and one of his longest-running opinions is that quarterbacks shouldn’t wear backwards hats.
Over the years, the FOX Sports commentator criticized numerous quarterbacks—most notably, Baker Mayfield—for sporting the look, believing it reflects a lack of leadership or seriousness. But when it came to Shedeur Sanders at the NFL Combine, Cowherd hesitated to go all in on his usual critique.
On Friday's edition of The Herd, co-host Jason McIntyre pressed Cowherd on Shedeur’s backwards hat, prompting a more measured response than expected. Cowherd acknowledged he doesn’t love the look for quarterbacks but stopped short of outright criticism, pointing out that Shedeur isn’t currently employed by a team.
However, when McIntyre reminded him that the combine is essentially a job interview, Cowherd admitted, “I guess you could argue it’s a little bit of a job interview. I don’t love it. I’m not bashing it, I don’t love it. I bet you Deion calls him.”
That last part is where things got even more ridiculous. Suggesting that Deion Sanders, one of the most confident and self-assured figures in sports, would call his son to scold him over a backwards hat is a stretch. Deion has always let his personality shine, and he encourages his players—including his sons—to be themselves.
Cowherd likely knows the backlash he’d get for singling out Shedeur, so he passed the responsibility to Deion. But if history has shown anything, it’s that Deion Sanders isn’t concerned with outdated dress codes—he’s focused on winning.