Deion Sanders reacts to Shedeur's interview at Combine: 'He said what he said'
Shedeur Sanders’ confidence was on full display during his media session at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on Friday. It caught a rousing response from his father, Deion Sanders, who replied via a social media post.
The Colorado quarterback spoke candidly about his journey, the criticism he has faced, and his belief that he can be a transformative figure in the NFL.
Coming from a high-profile football family, Sanders is no stranger to scrutiny. Coach Prime and Shedeur understands that expectations and criticism are part of the territory.
However, he remains unfazed, emphasizing that adversity is nothing new to him. “You think I’m worried about what critics say? You know who my dad is? They hated on him too,” he said. “Without people hating, it’s not normal for us.”
Sanders’ confidence isn’t just talk—it’s backed by results. He played a pivotal role in rebuilding both Jackson State and Colorado, turning struggling programs into competitive teams. He noted that his ability to lead and transform teams should translate at the next level.
Shedeur Sanders met with Kevin Stefanski and Browns at NFL Combine
“We went from Jackson State to Colorado and changed two programs back to back,” Sanders said. “So you don’t think I could come to an NFL franchise and change the program again? It’s history. We've done it before, and it's always going to repeat itself.”
His record speaks for itself. Jackson State endured six straight losing seasons before Deion Sanders took over in 2020. With Shedeur at quarterback, the team flourished, going 23-3 over two seasons. When Sanders transferred to Colorado, the Buffaloes improved from a 1-11 season in 2022 to a 4-8 record in 2023 and a 9-4 mark in 2024, finishing in the AP Top 25.
Now, Shedeur Sanders is looking to replicate that success in the NFL. He confirmed he has met with multiple teams and is open to any franchise willing to embrace his leadership. His message is clear that “If you ain’t trying to change the franchise or the culture, don’t get me.”
Projected as a top-10 pick, Sanders will soon have the opportunity to prove that history can, indeed, repeat itself—this time on the biggest stage.