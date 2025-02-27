Travis Hunter wants to play 100 percent of snaps at CB and WR: 'I'm just different'
Travis Hunter isn’t just entering the NFL; he’s aiming to redefine it. The former Colorado star arrived at the NFL Scouting Combine with one mission—prove he can be a legitimate two-way player at the highest level. And if his performances in college are any indication, doubters might want to reconsider.
“They say, ‘Nobody has ever done it the way I do it,’” Hunter said. “I tell them, ‘I’m just different.’”
Hunter envisions a future where he plays 100 percent of snaps at cornerback and 100 percent at wide receiver, a feat no modern player has even attempted. His Heisman-worthy college career suggests it might not be impossible. Across two seasons, he amassed 153 receptions, 1,979 yards, and 20 touchdowns as a receiver while breaking up 11 passes and intercepting four as a corner. His impact was undeniable.
NFL executives are intrigued. Denver Broncos general manager George Paton didn’t mince words: “He can be whatever he wants to be, he’s that talented.” Carolina Panthers coach Dan Morgan echoed similar sentiments, acknowledging that Hunter’s future will ultimately depend on the team that drafts him.
Hunter’s belief in himself isn’t just talk. Unlike Charles Woodson, who played some offense but primarily remained a defensive back, Hunter is prepared to be a full-time force on both sides of the ball. Some even believe he could contribute on special teams, further cementing his case as a generational talent.
Top two teams of NFL Draft believe Travis Hunter can play both ways
The NFL is a league built on history and tradition, but every now and then, a player comes along to challenge the status quo. Travis Hunter is that player. Whether he becomes the league’s first true two-way superstar or is eventually asked to specialize, one thing is clear—he’s built differently.