College football host slams Coach Prime as "flashy talking guy" who didn't earn title
The duo of Coach Prime and Shedeur Sanders overtook the world of college football last year with the hype train coming to a slowed pace at the end of the season. Yet this year brings a different storyline in Boulder. The Prime empire seems to be witnessing cracks in the foundation and it might just be his own fault, according to a theory from two national college football hosts.
It is worth noting that Sanders didn't have to work his way through the coaching ranks and was given the opportunity based on his background in the Dallas high school ranks, along with two and a half years at Jackson State However, it doesn't take anything away from the fact that he was undoubtedly a phenomenal defensive back from his days in the NFL, which eventually got him inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Now that the tough path of Oregon's Dan Lanning's career is being discussed, doubts are being raised about the credibility of Sanders and the hype that surrounding the program.
On the recent episode of OutKick's podcast "Hot Mic w/ Hutton & Withrow," they discussed Coach Prime's second year in Colorado and how the hype fest has hit a bit of a slump as compared to last year. They talked about how Deion didn't work as hard as other coaches in the Power Five and that might rub some the wrong way. And they even invoked Lanning's name as an example, but it felt more than just proving a point. They mentioned how the Ducks' coach is young and yet, he still had to work his way up to become a HC rather than Sanders, who was afforded a pass for his status as a player in the game.
The hosts said, "Dan Lanning, who is young, by the way, got a great opportunity as a young guy. You work your way through the ranks to GA and you live in someone's basement. You do this and that. Those coaches that do that, which are most of these guys that have been around it for so long, they don't want to see some flashy talking guy come in out of nowhere and steal their spotlight and beat them. So there is a little bit more worked up animus with those coaches as they go against Deion Sanders and that's just human."
It is interesting considering the beef between Lanning and Sanders last year. Not to mention, the rivalry moment before their showdown in Eugene when the Oregon coach took a jab at the Buffs' program by claiming that they play for "clicks,'' rather than the sport itself. It was the same words echoed by Cormani McClain upon his exit from Colorado. While the comments picked up steam after Oregon took care of business at home, that was the peak of Lanning's excitement for the entire season.
Colorado heads to the Big 12 looking to make some noise. They'll open the season with FCS powerhouse North Dakota State for a Thursday night affair on August 29 (8 p.m. ET/ ESPN).