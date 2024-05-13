Former Colorado five-star cornerback Cormani McClain expected to land at Florida, sources say
Cormani McClain is expected to get a fresh start in his home state. The former five-star defensive back is expected to transfer to Florida in the coming days, sources tell BuffsBeat. This also coincides with an earlier report from On3, saying McClain would be next up in "The Swamp."
McClain said he would remain in Colorado, but recently had a change of heart about the direction of the program. His first public comments on the matter were a spin off of Oregon coach Dan Lanning's "play for clicks" statement from last year.
ESPN commentator calls out Deion Sanders for "loudmouthing and trashing" players who left Colorado
The Lakeland, Fla. native headlined the list of players exiting CU, along with four-star running back Dylan Edwards. Coach Prime has lost a total of 42 players since the end of last season. McClain came to Boulder last year after flipping from Miami in a stunning signing day decision. The two-way talent left the Canes "holding the bag" after Mario Cristobal and his entire staff showed up to his high school to celebrate.
McClain was reportedly suspended by Coach Prime at the end of last season and was never reinstated. A few schools passed on his services after he left Colorado. The true freshman played nine games with four starts last year and finished with 13 tackles (one for loss) and two PDUs. While his time was short, McClain will likely be ranked as a top ten all-time recruit in CU history.