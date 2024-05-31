Colorado accused of tampering by CSU-Pueblo head coach Philip Vigil
After dealing with a few bad weeks, another head coach is accusing Colorado and Deion Sanders of tampering. CSU-Pubelo coach Philip Vigil posted two screenshots of alleged text messages between one of his current players and Colorado assistant director of player personnel Devin Rispress. He attached a caption calling out the NCAA, Big 12 Conference, CU, and Coach Prime.
Rispress immediately denied the messages came from him saying, "Nice try y'all been catfished wrong guy brother. You could’ve hit me up before tweeting this and embarrassing your program." He later replied to Buffs Beat and reaffirmed the messages were "1000%" fake.
Vigil deleted his tweet and took his complaint a step further. "College athletics are changing rapidly, and it is my job to support my players and our program," he wrote on X. "I have removed my social media post to allow the NCAA to address this situation and similar behaviors in college athletics."
True or not, this is more evidence of the "Wild, Wild West" efforts to get a leg up on the competition or give another a bad reputation. Colorado opens the season against North Dakota State on Thursday, Aug 29 at 8 p.m. on ESPN.