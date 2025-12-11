The LSU Tigers Transfer Who Could Thrive With Deion Sanders' Buffaloes

The Colorado Buffaloes and coach Deion Sanders will enter the offseason focused on rebuilding the secondary. The program is set to lose multiple players, including senior Preston Hodge and potentially junior DJ McKinney.

With only 11 signees so far, Sanders and his staff will once again lean heavily on the transfer portal. While running back and the defensive line are top priorities, cornerback is also a key area of focus.

Each offseason, the portal offers plenty of talent, but one name that stands out is LSU cornerback Ashton Stamps.

Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Wyoming Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

At 6-foot, 190 pounds, he has the size and length that fit defensive coordinator Robert Livingston’s scheme. Stamps’ combination of physical tools and SEC experience makes him a natural fit for a Colorado secondary in need of depth and playmakers.

Adding a player like Stamps could give the Buffaloes’ secondary a boost while helping the team address immediate needs heading into the season.

What Ashton Stamps Brings to the Table for the Buffaloes

Florida Gators running back Ja'Kobi Jackson (24) tries to elude LSU Tigers cornerback Ashton Stamps (1) during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, November 16, 2024. The Gators defeated the Tigers 27-16. [Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun] | Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Stamps didn’t see much playing time this past season, recording only two pass deflections, as the Tiger secondary was deep and he was largely phased out of the rotation. His 2024 sophomore season, however, was a true breakout.

He recorded 50 total tackles—30 solo—and 12 pass deflections on the outside for a Tigers defense that ranked top-15 nationally in points allowed.

With Sanders’ Hall of Fame background as a defensive back, working with Stamps presents an intriguing opportunity. There are few better coaches for him to learn from if he wants to reach his full potential.

Sanders could help him improve key skills like footwork, technique, and explosiveness—the same ones he was known for as a player. With McKinney possibly leaving, Stamps becomes an even more interesting target for Colorado.

Committing to the Buffaloes would give him a chance to play a bigger role, while Sanders would get a player who could help the secondary right away.

Deion Sanders Still Searching for a True Lockdown Corner Beyond Travis Hunter

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks along the sidelines late in the fourth quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

As incredible as two-way star and Heisman winner Travis Hunter was for the Buffaloes, he was a once-in-a-generation talent. Players with that kind of rare, god-given ability simply don’t come around often.

Since Hunter left, the Buffaloes have struggled to find a corner who can make a real impact.

The position has been tricky for Sanders and his staff to settle. Hodges had a solid season, but the group still needs work, which makes someone like Stamps even more critical as Colorado looks to shore up its secondary.

The team needs a player who can stick with top receivers and make plays when it matters.

Landing a corner with that kind of upside could be a big boost for the defense. With Hunter gone, there’s a big hole at cornerback—and a chance for someone new to step up.

Sanders has to find a player who can make a real difference. The right guy could turn a good defense into a great one.