Colorado alleged Oregon accessed server with Pac-12 considering FBI probe, per report
After a blowout at the hands of Oregon in September, Deion Sanders took responsibility for Colorado’s first loss of the season after an undefeated start in non-conference play. However, behind the scenes, there were concerns of a potential security breach. According to Front Office Sports, Colorado football staff identified possible unauthorized access to their online server that stores "practice videos and data."
According to FOS, Sanders himself reportedly contacted the Pac-12 conference, suspecting Oregon’s involvement in the matter. The heads of the Pac-12 took the allegations seriously, even considering the possibility of an FBI investigation, if illegal activity was confirmed. However, Catapult, the video replay system provider for Colorado, conducted its own review and concluded that its systems had not been compromised.
Catapult provided a statement to FOS saying, “We conducted a thorough investigation into reports of unauthorized access to Colorado’s football video footage last season. We can confirm that the security of our systems was not compromised during the investigation.”
“Our systems are secured with robust encryption along with multiple layers of protection. We encourage all customers to adhere to strong security protocols including maintaining unique logins and passwords for each authorized user, enabling two-step authentication, and restricting access to designated devices to prevent unauthorized access. Catapult is the technology leader in football, and we work tirelessly to maintain that position by offering high quality secure products and best in class customer service.”
In the end, Colorado chose not to pursue any external investigation, and no concrete evidence emerged implicating Oregon or any other party. Both Colorado and Oregon athletic departments declined to respond to open-records requests related to the allegations, according to the report.
This incident came on the heels of Oregon head coach Dan Lanning’s sharp pregame remarks, stating that his team played “for wins” while Colorado played “for clicks.” Coach Prime acknowledged that such information-sharing was common and not limited to one game, framing it as part of the challenges his team faced from the broader college football community.
Colorado opens the 2024 season against FCS Powerhouse North Dakota State on Thursday, August 29 (8 p.m. ET/ TV: ESPN).