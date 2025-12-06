What Maurice Jones-Drew Said About Brennan Marion Should Have Colorado Fans Excited

The Colorado Buffaloes have made their first big move on the coaching staff. Colorado coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes are set to hire Brennan Marion as their new offensive coordinator. Marion is the current head coach at Sacramento State, but is set to head to Boulder to join Colorado.

This could be a big hire for the Buffaloes, more than just running the offense. According to DNVR Buffs’ reporter Scott Procter, former NFL running back Maurice Jones-Drew gave immense praise to Marion.

Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

“One of the most brilliant offensive minds in football,” Jones-Drew said. “One of the top recruiters in the country.”

Not only is hiring Marion set to help bring Colorado’s offense to another level, but he can also help fix the program’s recruiting woes.

Brennan Marion To Play A Role In Colorado’s Recruiting

Nov 11, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders runs on to the field before the first half against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

One of the biggest areas of concern for the Buffaloes has been their recruiting. Colorado’s class of 2026 ranks No. 75 in the nation, per On3, featuring just 11 signees. While some players can make an immediate impact on Colorado next season, bringing in Marion can greatly help Colorado’s recruiting.

In 2022, Marion was the wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator for the Texas Longhorns. He was responsible for recruiting several top high school prospects, including wide receiver Johntay Cook. While Cook currently plays for Syracuse, he was a five-star recruit. He was also responsible for recruiting four-star wide receivers Ryan Niblett and DeAndre Moore Jr. for Texas.

MORE: Why Colorado Fans Shouldn't Panic Over Deion Sanders' Small Recruiting Class

MORE: What Concerning Financial Report Means For Future Of Deion Sanders, Colorado

MORE: Deion Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes Receiving Major Recruiting Boost

WANT COLORADO BUFFALOES NEWS SENT STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX IN THE MORNING? SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE.

The only wide receiver who signed with the Buffaloes through recruiting this season is four-star athlete Alexander Ward. Ward reclassified to the 2026 class and is set to play wide receiver with the Buffaloes. Had Ward not reclassified, the Buffaloes would have no pass-catching recruits.

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the first quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

In addition to what Marion can do beyond this season, Colorado can pull off some late flips with their new offensive coordinator as well.

Former Players Praise Brennan Marion

Marion is coming at a good time, as Colorado is set to start quarterback Julian Lewis in 2026. With a young quarterback, bringing in the creator of the “Go-Go” offense will create a much higher tempo for the Buffaloes had in 2025 and create an explosive offense for Lewis to play in.

Marion has coached several top wide receivers, such as Xavier Worthy at Texas and Jordan Addison at Pitt. Both went on to be first-round NFL draft picks.

“Coach Marion is one of the best coaches I have been around. He is truly a player coach and makes sure his guys are good. He is always going to get the best out of his players. I would run through a wall for him,” Worthy said of Marion, per DNVR Buffs.

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) warms up prior to their game against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Having both Worthy and Jones-Drew vouch for Marion shows the type of coach the Buffaloes are gaining. Having trust in their next offensive coordinator, Lewis and his teammates can take a big step and improve upon this season’s 3-9 record.

Through a short sample size, Lewis showed a high ceiling, and while there is room for him to grow, hiring a new offensive coordinator quickly was crucial for the Buffaloes. In addition to the passing game, the Buffaloes may also find an identity in the run game.

In the Sanders era, the Buffaloes have not run the ball at a high level. This season, the offense averaged 3.5 rushing yards per carry. Gaining momentum in the run game next season will help open up the offense, leading to many more wins.

Between what Marion can do on the field and with recruiting, this is a hire Buffaloes fans should be excited over.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES