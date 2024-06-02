Colorado equipment room pic appears to show new helmets for 2024
When Deion Sanders signed with Nike after over a decade away from the brand, he told the world Colorado was going to be outfitted with new uniform combinations. We got to see a few new threads in 2023 and it seems this year might feature some upgrades.
Devin Rispress took a great photo of his son decked out in CU's equipment room, which led to many people asking about new helmets in the background. The first was a white helmet with the traditional metallic Ralphie logo and a white facemask. This is a similar look to what CU wore during last year's upset at TCU. The only touch that would make them better is to have an all gold logo.
The other was spotted on a bucket and is a great design. It's a black helmet with a white Ralphie and white facemask. While this looks awfully similar to helmets of the past, this would be a new addition to CU's lineup. These appear to coincide with the scheduled releases of Coach Prime's signature Diamond Turf 96's with similar colorways. We'll see if either helmet makes the final cut.
Colorado hosts North Dakota State to open the 2024 football season on Thursday, August 29 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.