Deion Sanders Eyes Elite Receiver Recruit to Transform Colorado’s Passing Game

The Colorado Buffaloes’ offseason is winding down, but coach Deion Sanders and his staff aren’t slowing down on the recruiting trail. The Buffaloes are showing strong interest in one four-star recruit in particular.

That recruit is wide receiver Matthew Gregory from Owen J. Roberts High School in Pennsylvania.

According to 247Sports, Gregory is a four-star prospect, ranked as the No. 20 wide receiver and No. 159 player nationally in the 2027 class. With the Buffaloes looking to bolster their receiving corps, Gregory could be a perfect fit for Sanders’ offense.

247Sports’ Brian Dohn recently spoke with Gregory about his interest in Colorado and the possibility of a visit.

"What caught my attention was how the energy was around the program, and how talented the offense looks," Gregory said. "I liked how proven the wide receivers coach is. He's put lots of guys in the league and had a Biletnikoff winner."

Gregory added that the chance to join a program on the rise made the decision even more exciting.

"What I like about coach Prime is how he cares for the guys but also how hard he's going to coach you," he said. "This trip helped me see what Colorado was really about and the culture they're building there."

Of course, Sanders isn’t the only coach trying to win over Gregory.

LSU, Penn State, Auburn, Arkansas and Florida State are all showing strong interest. With top programs battling for his commitment, Colorado will have to make a compelling case.

Landing Gregory would give the Buffaloes and Sanders a much-needed boost at receiver, who could use more youth. It would also send a strong signal that the program is heading in the right direction under Sanders.

How Matthew Gregory Could Impact Colorado’s Offense

The odds of Gregory committing to the Buffaloes might be low right now, but that’s exactly what official visits and recruiting are for.

Sanders has built a reputation for developing elite talent. Two-way superstar Travis Hunter was a prime example, winning both the Biletnikoff Award and the Heisman Trophy while playing with the Buffaloes.

Gregory proved his talent during a strong junior season, recording 1,110 yards of offense and 10 touchdowns as a wide receiver. On defense, he added one interception and 12 pass breakups, showing his two-way potential.

While it’s unclear if he’ll continue playing defense in college, his upside as a pass catcher is undeniable.

With his size, speed, and playmaking ability, Gregory fits naturally into Colorado’s high-powered offense. Under Brennan Marion’s “Go-Go” system, he could quickly become a key weapon and make an immediate impact for the Buffaloes.

Deion Sanders Looks to Inject Fresh Talent Into Wide Receiver Room

Not only are the Buffaloes showing interest in a top recruit, but it comes at a position that’s in desperate need of youth. Colorado wide receivers Danny Scudero, Kam Perry, and DeAndre Moore Jr. are the top options in the passing game, but none of them will be around long-term.

While all three are experienced playmakers, they represent only a short-term solution.

The program also lost Omarion Miller this offseason, so it’s more vital for Sanders and his staff to bring in young talent on offense. And this is where Gregory fits in because he could easily become a mainstay in Colorado as their best receiving threat.

Landing him will not only bring a talented long-term solution to their receiving corps, but it could also help stabilize this position in years to come because of Gregory’s skill set and potential to become a main focal point in Marion’s offense right away.

