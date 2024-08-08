Colorado Football goes viral for Shedeur Sanders' edited touchdown video
Colorado football's X (Formerly Twitter) account stirred up the sports world on Wednesday with a seemingly mild highlight clip from practice. The video showed a touchdown pass from Shedeur Sanders to LaJohntay Webster, igniting a storm of controversy. The issue arose when viewers noticed that the clip seemed to be edited—cutting from a view behind Sanders to a view from the back of the end zone—leading many to believe that two different videos had been stitched together to falsely present a single play.
Given the aggressive caption of "Darts Only" accompanying the clip and the fact that this is a Deion Sanders' led program, it was a perfect storm. Critics suggested that Colorado, under the spotlight of Coach Prime’s celebrity, was attempting to deceive its audience. The swift backlash seemed to confirm a growing suspicion among many that the Buffs program was more about style than substance. But there was a twist. The play, as it turned out, was real the entire time.
This incident highlights a larger narrative surrounding Colorado football under Deion Sanders. What's fascinating about this entire episode is that people are overconsuming everything coming out of Boulder. Also, in reality, they're so committed to their roles that they'll double-down when caught in a lie. Is it that or is the sports world so willing to cast Sanders and Colorado as being phony and rewriting the story to fit a certain narrative. It has to be one or the other. Regardless, the sport world had a field day mocking CU Football's edit.
As Year 2 of the Coach Prime experiment unfolds, it’s clear that Colorado remains a central character in the college football saga, proving that the story is far from over.