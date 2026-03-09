Colorado Fans Will Love Buffaloes Coach Johnnie Mack's Message in Spring Practice

Colorado Buffaloes running backs coach Johnnie Mack is firing up the position group during spring practice.

Well Off Media’s Deion Sanders Jr. posted a video of Mack addressing the running backs during practice, and it is clear the program is pushing for the best from the position group.

Nov 23, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders watches the run of play during the 3rd quarter between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Colorado Buffaloes at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images | Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images

“Started fast, not as fast as we wanted, alright? But better,” Mack said. “Don’t be satisfied. We never satisfied. I don’t care what nobody else think. I want more.”

2026 is Mack’s first season as the running backs coach, and it is evident he is doing what it takes to ensure each player is giving it their all on every play. Keeping players motivated to strive to do better than their previous play throughout the season will help Colorado’s offense improve as a whole.

Colorado Must Improve the Run Game

With former running backs coach Marshall Faulk departing the program to become Southern University's next head coach, the team promoted Mack. Mack brings familiarity, as he previously served as an offensive assistant with the running backs in 2025, but he is pushing to improve the position group.

In 2025, the Buffaloes averaged 125.6 rushing yards per game and just 3.5 yards per attempt. The team’s leading rusher was Micah Welch, with 384 yards and four touchdowns. After winning just three games, improving the run game is crucial for Colorado coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes.

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos running back Micah Welch (29) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In addition to Mack pushing his players, the Buffaloes hired offensive coordinator Brennan Marion. Marion previously coached the Sacramento State Hornets, and his time there shows why Colorado fans should expect more from the Buffaloes' running back room.

In 2025, the Hornets averaged 262.6 rushing yards per game and 5.5 yards per attempt. Marion’s “Go-Go” offense runs the ball heavily, creating more explosive plays for Colorado’s offense.

Colorado’s Revamped Running Back Room

Along with a coaching staff looking to bring out the best in the athletes, Colorado’s running back room added players who can take the offense to another level.

The Buffaloes retained Welch, who can compete to start again this season. With Marion and Mack, Welch can reach his potential in 2026.

Oct 7, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks the sidelines as his team takes on the ASU Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Through the portal, the Buffaloes added three running backs who can all compete for playing time: Richard Young, Damian Henderson II, and Jaquail Smith.

Henderson and Smith transferred from Sacramento State, following Marion to the Buffaloes. Henderson finished the season with 91 carries for 565 yards and five touchdowns. Smith was just behind him with 76 carries for 511 yards and five touchdowns. Both averaged over six yards per carry, and with experience in Marion’s offense, the two can make big plays for Colorado.

Nov 22, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama running back Richard Young (9) runs the ball against Eastern Illinois at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images | Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images

Young transferred to the Buffaloes after three seasons with Alabama. He had high expectations with the Crimson Tide, but his time with Alabama never took off. His best season was in 2024, but he had just 27 carries for 146 yards and two touchdowns. With Colorado’s run game looking to improve, the Buffaloes are a new beginning for Young.

What will also help Colorado’s run game is the new offensive line unit. The offensive line will look different in the fall, notably with the departure of offensive tackle Jordan Seaton through the portal. If the offensive line can get on the same page quickly, it can create the holes for the run game.

