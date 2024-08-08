Deion Sanders fired up after ESPN interview detailing red flags hits program
Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes continue to be in the news for all the wrong reasons. Five days after a report of alleged violent acts with CU players was published, ESPN featured the piece on the Dan LeBatard Show. That didn’t seem to sit well with Coach Prime, who took to social media to respond with a cryptic message.
“When a person u don’t know talks about a person u do know what’s the goal of the person u don’t know? When a person u do know responds to a person u don’t know now that person is known. I choose to keep that person u don’t know Unknown and Thirsty to be known," Sanders wrote.
Sanders’ words appear to be directed at ESPN, but it’s unclear at this point. LeBatard was trying to provide additional context about the report and did that. Many of the Buffs fans and followers of Coach Prime have shared their personal opinions about the interview. The general feeling about all of this is an attempt to take Coach Prime down because of the notoriety he has brought to Boulder.
After listening to the interview, this isn’t the type of notoriety the CU Boosters, Fans and Alumni were looking forward to seeing play out in front of them. The people tied to the new era of Buffs football have enjoyed the checks being cashed and the notoriety the team has received, but barely winning one conference game in the Pac-12 last season to the worst team won’t cut it this season.
Colorado returns to the Big 12 where they competed at a high level and the masses around the nation want to see the team standing on top of the mountain lifting a championship trophy. Will it be done this season?
Deion Sanders and Colorado will be newsworthy regardless of the outcome in 2024
Coach Prime has made it known the Buffs have 127 years of NFL experience on his coaching staff. However, no one knows if that will equal wins yet. What we do know is some position coaches on Sanders’ current coaching staff have zero coaching background other than playing in the NFL. Colorado lost a few good Coaches from last season (Sean Lewis Offensive Coordinator, Tim Brewster Tight Ends, Charles Kelly Defensive Coordinator/Safeties) that have moved on to other programs.
Add that to drastic player turnover for two consecutive years. Looking at the athletes as the problem will be reevaluated at the end of another unsuccessful season, which means holding the coaches more accountable. Winning solves that part of things. There will be no rumblings of Sanders’ performance, if the Buffs put together a string of wins. Accountability is required of everyone, even though people try to portray their lives in a light people would love to obtain one day.
At some point, the eyes of the mob will begin to open and see the beloved coach has flaws just like the unknown man Coach Prime referenced on his social media post. The question that should be asked is do the people know who the real Coach Prime is outside of being a Hall-of-Famer, two sport athlete, and father to five? His daughter, Deiondra, once questioned why she got “Joe Jackson” and her younger siblings experienced “Fun, cool dad.” Because while one report may not tell an entire story, the world now sees that someone is taking a stand for those who can’t otherwise.