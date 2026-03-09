First Glimpse of Colorado’s New Offense Hints at Something Exciting

The Colorado Buffaloes are already deep into spring camp, and there has been plenty of coverage coming out of Boulder over the past week. Still, coach Deion Sanders and his staff are continuing to work through major changes, particularly on the offensive side of the ball.

The Buffaloes are installing the a new offense under offensive coordinator Brennan Marion. A video posted on social media recently offered a glimpse of the new system and it’s clear the offense could look far more creative than it did a season ago.

The clip showcased several two running back sets along with quick RPO passing concepts. Just as noticeable was the tempo, while the offense moved quickly and played with pace.

This was something Sanders and Marion appear eager to make a core part of the Buffaloes offensive identity.

One of the more intriguing details from the video was who was leading the unit. The offense looked comfortable and in rhythm, but it was Isaac Wilson, the Utah transfer, taking the snaps rather than redshirt freshman Julian Lewis.

Lewis is still widely expected to be the starter this season.

However, Sanders hinted earlier in the week that a quarterback competition could develop. He also made sure to highlight his confidence in the entire room, which includes three-star quarterback Kaneal Sweetwyne.

With Marion installing the new system, the Buffaloes appear focused on playing faster and with more creativity than they did last year. If the early glimpses from spring camp are any indication, Colorado’s offense could look very different once the season arrives.

Who Will Lead Colorado’s New Offense at Quarterback?

Lewis is the odds-on favorite to lead the Buffaloes’ offense, but Wilson has a strong case to see snaps. He brings the experience of running an offense that Lewis hasn’t had yet, which only adds intrigue as spring camp unfolds.

In a short social media clip, Wilson looked comfortable running the offense, which also appeared fast and fluid. He executed RPO concepts smoothly and even scrambled away from pressure late in the video.

Being able to read a defense and make plays under pressure is pivotal for any quarterback in Marion’s system. With multiple changes on the offensive line, a more experienced play caller like Wilson could have an edge.

Still, Lewis has the upside and the program’s full investment behind him. A former five-star recruit, he stayed when several players left for the transfer portal this offseason, showing his commitment to the team.

For now, Lewis looks most likely to take the first snap, but Wilson has made it clear the competition isn’t settled. His experience and comfort running the offense make this battle one of the most intriguing storylines as spring camp continues.

Can Julian Lewis Handle the Pressure in Colorado’s New Offense?

Lewis is under immense pressure to perform this season, and that pressure is already heating up this spring as he works to win over his teammates. Beyond proving himself on the field, he also has to step up as a leader in the locker room.

Every rep and interaction now carries extra weight as he tries to win the starting job.

Lewis was recently passed over as the top quarterback selection for spring camp in favor of Sweetwyne. For a former five-star recruit expected to start, not being chosen first sends a clear message.

The situation only adds to the pressure, especially Wilson now in the quarterback room. Sanders and his staff have built a competitive environment designed to push Lewis to elevate his game.

There’s a lot riding on Sanders this season, and much of that responsibility falls on Lewis, a redshirt freshman with only a handful of starts under his belt. He enters spring camp facing lofty expectations, needing not just to perform on the field but to guide a locker room in transition.

If Lewis can rise to the occasion, he has the chance to cement himself as the leader Colorado needs.

Lewis could also prove why he was a five-star recruit and validate the program’s investment in him. But any misstep this spring could make an already high-pressure situation feel even heavier, turning every practice into a critical test for him.

