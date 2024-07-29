Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders announces new podcast '2 Legendary' with Overtime
Shedeur Sanders has significantly expanded his brand during his collegiate career and is ready for more.
Colorado's "Grown" quarterback boasts a substantial social media following, which has propelled his success in Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) partnerships with notable brands like Gatorade, Louis Vuttion, Google, BRADY, Dannon, KFC, and Urban Outfitters. As a potential top pick for the 2025 NFL draft, Sanders' off-field ventures are just as impressive as his on-field performance.
Sanders announced on Monday that he's launching his own podcast, "2 Legendary," in collaboration with Overtime, who recently partnered with the NFL. The show draws on his brand's name as he's diversifying into various categories beyond merchandise.
"SS2LEGENDARY" products first appeared at Jackson State in December 2021 with a distinctive red sweatshirt featuring the “$2” logo. Sanders filed a trademark for this logo in February, covering a range of goods and services, including footwear, athletic apparel, and baseball caps. Notably, some apparel items feature the Colorado Buffaloes logo, a rare achievement for a college athlete outside group licensing agreements.
In addition to his clothing line, Sanders has engaged in various endorsement deals. He launched his own barbecue sauce, became a long-term ambassador and promoter for Mercedes Benz. Recently, he secured an endorsement deal with EA Sports and stars in College Football 25.
On the field, Shedeur Sanders had an outstanding first season at Colorado, throwing for 3,230 yards and 27 touchdowns, with just three interceptions despite being sacked 52 times.
His NIL Valuation of $4.8 million is the highest in college football and ranks in the top 100 of high school and college athletes, according to the On3 NIL Valuation. This valuation considers both roster value and personal NIL, highlighting Sanders' immense potential in both athletic and commercial spheres.
Colorado opens the 2024 football season against North Dakota State at Folsom Field on Thursday, August 29.