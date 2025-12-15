Why Colorado Should Target Old Dominion Transfer Quarterback Colton Joseph

The Colorado Buffaloes have a big offseason ahead, but one of the most underrated moves coach Deion Sanders could make is shoring up the backup quarterback spot. Former five-star recruit Julian Lewis is set to be the full-time starter next season, but the program still needs reliability behind him.

Redshirt sophomore Ryan Staub isn’t a reliable option, and if Lewis struggles, Colorado needs an experienced backup. Quarterback instability helped limit the Buffaloes to just three wins this past season.

That’s where Old Dominion quarterback Colton Joseph comes in. He’s entered the transfer portal and, while he might get more opportunities to start elsewhere, he could be a perfect fit for Colorado.

Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Joseph brings exactly what the Buffaloes need: college experience and composure. He can keep the offense steady if things go off track, making him a low-risk, high-upside option behind Lewis.

Adding him wouldn’t just provide depth; it would give Sanders peace of mind knowing the quarterback spot is secure. That kind of stability could be the difference between close losses and turning Colorado into a legitimate Big 12 contender.

MORE: Colorado Transfer Portal Tracker: Analyzing Deion Sanders' Biggest Additions, Losses

MORE: The Three Colorado Buffaloes Freshmen Poised To Become Stars For Deion Sanders

MORE: Shedeur Sanders' Late Push To Become NFL's Best Rookie Quarterback

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE

The Case for Adding Experience Behind Julian Lewis

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) warms up prior to their game against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Lewis is talented, but he still has room to grow before reaching his full potential. How Sanders and his staff manage that development will be crucial—not just for Lewis, but for the Buffaloes' success moving forward.

A big part of that is having an experienced quarterback behind him—someone reliable to step in if needed. With quarterback Kaidon Salter gone and Staub lacking the experience to support Lewis fully, the Buffaloes need a seasoned option.

Colton Joseph brings the experience Lewis needs. And in a worst-case scenario, if Lewis were injured, Joseph could step in immediately to keep the offense competitive in the Big 12.

But it’s not just about insurance. A veteran backup could push Lewis in practice, offer insights from different systems, and help him make smarter reads on the field.

That kind of guidance could accelerate his growth while helping Colorado build a more consistent, dynamic offense.

Underrated Transfer Portal Quarterback

Sep 13, 2025; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Old Dominion Monarchs quarterback Colton Joseph (1) warms up before the game at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images | Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

As impressive as Lewis looked this past season in his limited reps, there’s no guarantee he’ll continue that next year or fully live up to his five-star status. That’s one of the reasons adding Colton Joseph could make a lot of sense.

Joseph just finished his second season as a starter at Old Dominion and put up solid numbers. He threw for 2,624 yards with 21 touchdowns and only 10 interceptions, while also rushing for over 1,000 yards and 13 more scores, showing why he’s one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in the country.

He can make plays in the air or on the ground, giving Colorado a versatile option who could step in right away if needed.

Bringing in Joseph wouldn’t just add depth—it gives the Buffaloes a playmaker to keep the offense lively. With him on the roster, they can let Lewis develop while giving themselves a better shot at competing in the tough Big 12 next season.