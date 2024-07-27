Deion Sanders takes luxurious vacation in Mexico before 2024 season
Deion Sanders took a much-needed vacation at the luxurious Viceroy Los Cabos before the start of the 2024 football season. The Colorado Buffaloes coach showed off the pristine beaches and beautiful views of San José del Cabo at the upscale resort, which is renowned for its breathtaking architecture, serene ambiance, and world-class amenities. The city on the southern tip of Mexico’s Baja California peninsula made for a getaway.
The "Perfect Timing" of Sanders' escape comes after an intense offseason filled with training and strategizing. This offered a brief respite and an opportunity to recharge and refocus. As the Buffs have undergone a significant transformation for a second straight year and facing high expectations in the Big 12, the pressures of the role are immense.
Sanders took in the tranquil setting over the past week. He often bragged about the amenities, including a state-of-the-art fitness center, world-class spa, and several gourmet dining options, ensuring a holistic and rejuvenating experience.
During his stay, Sanders enjoyed the resort’s private pools and beachfront access, taking in the stunning views of the Sea of Cortez. The resort’s emphasis on privacy and exclusivity would have allowed him to relax away from the public eye.
"Let me tell you something, these folks at the Viceroy Los Cabos know how to treat ya boy," Sanders wrote on Instagram. "From the time I arrived until the time i departed they put it down. The entire staff was on point & I had a driver that took me to see all the sights I desired off property and then some. I rarely go ANYWHERE, ask my kids but this excursion was awesome!"
The time away from Boulder was not just about relaxation; it was also a time for reflection and preparation. Sanders and the Buffs are the top team amongst bettors to make the College Football Playoff, but also aren't expected to be vying for the postseason with a 5.5 win total, according to oddsmakers.
Colorado opens the season against North Dakota State on Thursday, August 29 at Folsom Field (8 p.m. ET/TV:ESPN).