Deion Sanders Can Address Big Roster Need With This Transfer Portal Wide Receiver
The Colorado Buffaloes and coach Deion Sanders are entering a critical offseason, and getting the program back to relevance is at the center of it. Everything about that push starts with quarterback Julian Lewis.
Lewis only started a few games last season, but those appearances were enough to convince Sanders and the coaching staff that he’s ready to take over as the full-time starter. Now comes the more challenging part.
Putting the right pieces around him so he can grow, settle in, and play with confidence. Wide receiver is a position Colorado can’t overlook in the transfer portal, and Tarleton State’s Cody Jackson makes a lot of sense.
Jackson started at Oklahoma before spending the past two seasons with the Texans, where he caught 53 passes for 799 yards and six touchdowns, averaging over 15 yards per catch. That kind of production would give Lewis a reliable target and bring instant stability to the offense.
Adding a player like Jackson could also help Colorado compete more consistently in the Big 12.
Colorado Needs Experienced Wide Receiver to Support Julian Lewis
When it comes to quarterback development, the formula is pretty simple. More weapons usually lead to better results. Pairing Lewis with a proven receiver like Jackson would give the Buffaloes an instant boost in the passing game.
If Sanders can bring in another running back through the portal, it would take some pressure off Lewis. To get the most out of him, the key is surrounding him with playmakers.
Jackson hasn’t had the straightest path since leaving Oklahoma, but he’s shown at Tarleton State that he can be counted on. Sanders has a knack for spotting talent and giving players a fresh start, which makes Colorado an attractive landing spot.
If Jackson lands in Boulder, Lewis wouldn’t just get another target—he’d get a player who can help steady the offense and make the whole unit better.
How Cody Jackson Fits Into The Buffaloes Offense
From a fit standpoint, Colorado also checks many boxes for Jackson. If he’s looking to jump back into a receiver room as competitive as the Big 12, the Buffaloes offer a clear opportunity.
He could step in right away and contribute opposite Omarion Miller, giving defenses something else to worry about.
Jackson can line up inside, but he fits best as an X in the Buffaloes’ offense.
At Tarleton State, he proved he can be the main target in a system that spreads the field and puts playmakers in space. His ability to win one-on-one matchups and create separation would give Lewis a dependable option on important downs.
This is also keeping defenses from zeroing in on Miller. Adding a receiver with Jackson’s experience and production could lift Colorado’s passing game and give Lewis the consistency he needs to turn his potential into real success in the Big 12.
Tom Gorski is a beat reporter covering the Colorado Buffaloes On SI. A Northwestern Medill graduate, Tom has been featured on Sporting News, Yahoo, CBS Sports and other major publications. He covers a range of college and professional sports with a focus on in-depth analysis, insightful reporting, and storytelling that connects fans to the teams. Gorski also is a columnist for Notre Dame on SI and writer for the Charlotte Hornets On SI. With a deep passion for college football and basketball, he delivers engaging content that combines sharp analysis and firsthand coverage across digital platforms.Follow ThomasGorski33