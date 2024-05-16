Colorado's Shedeur Sanders working out with new receivers in Dallas
Shedeur Sanders isn't wasting any time this offseason. The Colorado Buffaloes quarterback took it upon himself to host his newest receivers at Coach Prime's compound outside of Dallas for a legendary retreat this week. This was the first time seeing a few of CU's newest transfers like Will Sheppard, Cordale Russell, and others together on the field.
The move by Sanders is similar to how Peyton Manning used to pull his receivers into Duke University for conditioning drills with David Cutcliffe. It's going to pay off tremendously for Sanders and the Buffs but will also give a better idea of the individual habits for each target. Keep in mind, Travis Hunter wasn't there and this was really for the new players. However, Jimmy Horn Jr. and Kaleb Mathis did show up for the workout.
Overall, Colorado has one of the deepest receiving rooms in the nation. It says a lot about the additions from the portal after losing top receiver Xavier Weaver to the NFL. Sanders is building up for another career year in Boulder with a wealth of talent to support him. A stout offensive line will be part of that equation as well.
Colorado opens the season against North Dakota State on Thursday, August 29. It's one of the first games featured on ESPN's kickoff weekend.