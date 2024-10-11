Colorado's Travis Hunter calls his shot for next touchdown dance
Travis Hunter is gearing up for his Week 7 matchup against No. 18 Kansas State with a bold prediction. Known for his electric performances on both sides of the ball, the two-way star for the Colorado Buffaloes and a Heisman hopeful is adding some flair to his game by calling his shot for his next touchdown celebration—a backflip into a Spiderman pose.
Hunter credits the inspiration for this acrobatic display to popular YouTubers Kai Centa and Fanum, whose creativity sparked the idea for the dance. Known for his confidence and swagger, Hunter’s decision to announce his touchdown dance has fans buzzing. His ability to make game-changing plays has already put him on the radar of Heisman voters, and a standout celebration could further cement his name in the Heisman conversation.
Heading into the Kansas State game, Hunter finds himself in a tight Heisman race. With both Ole Miss quarterback Jaxon Dart and Alabama’s Jalen Milroe coming off subpar performances, the race has narrowed to Hunter and Miami QB Cam Ward. Hunter will need a strong game to create separation from Ward, whose consistency has made him a serious contender for the trophy.
If Hunter executes both a touchdown and the highly-anticipated backflip celebration, it could be the moment that defines his campaign. His unique ability to dominate on offense and defense gives him an edge, but it’s moments like these—when talent meets charisma—that could win him the Heisman voters’ hearts. All eyes will be on him as he steps onto the field for this pivotal matchup, with his next Spiderman-inspired move already in mind.